The electronic payments revolution: transforming the Colombian economy

In a context of rapid technological evolution, the ways of carrying out financial transactions are undergoing a significant revolution in Colombia. Technologies such as Contactless, Tap on Phone, QR codes and payment links are leading this change, offering alternatives that allow real-time transactions and instant payments, improving efficiency and security in each financial operation.

According to figures compiled by the Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CCCE), online sales for an impressive amount of $55.17 billion were recorded last year, representing a growth of 38.4% compared to 2021. This phenomenon reflects the growing adoption of digital solutions in the financial field.

In the words of Sandra Romero, Country Manager of Evertec in Colombia, the pandemic has acted as a crucial catalyst, accelerating the digitalization of the economy and taking payment platforms to a new level. The mass adoption of digital solutions, such as e-wallets and online payments, has not only improved transaction efficiency but also opened new opportunities for innovation in the financial sector.

From digital wallets to cryptocurrencies, these trends are shaping the future of financial transactions. Applications such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Click to Pay are experiencing constant growth, allowing users to make payments quickly and securely using devices such as smartphones and smart watches.

The recent resolution of the Bank of the Republic on immediate payments (SPI) adds to these advances, further energizing the industry in Colombia. This shift towards more agile and secure payment methods is evident in the growing global adoption of digital services, according to data from The Global State of Digital Payments and Fintech: Voice of the Consumer, where approximately 78% of global consumers have used the less a digital payment service.

Financial inclusion is also highlighted as a key benefit. Opting for digital transactions reduces dependence on cash, optimizes time management and provides greater convenience to users. The speed and convenience of these innovations not only improve transaction efficiency, but also lay the foundation for a new era of personalized and accessible financial services.

However, amid this digital growth, security in electronic payments becomes an essential priority. The adoption of financial services and new digital payment methods, along with the massification of electronic platforms, has exposed them to possible cyber threats. Implementing encryption alternatives and user information protection processes, such as tokenization, is emerging as a comprehensive solution to address these concerns and strengthen consumer trust as technology advances.

The Colombian financial landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the mass adoption of electronic payment technologies. These innovations not only improve the efficiency and security of transactions, but also define a more dynamic and connected financial future.

