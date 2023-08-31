The Eleventh National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and Family Members: Uniting for the Construction of a Strong and Rejuvenated Nation

The Eleventh National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and Family Members opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the morning of the 31st. The congress was attended by several party and state leaders including Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Han Zheng, and more, who expressed their congratulations and support. The conference aims to gather the overseas Chinese community for the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.

The auditorium of the Great Hall of the People was filled with a solemn and warm atmosphere as representatives from all over the country and special guests from over 100 countries gathered together. The venue was adorned with emblems and banners symbolizing the unity and dedication of the overseas Chinese community. The conference began with the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China.

Li Xi, on behalf of the Party Central Committee, delivered a speech titled “Gathering the Majestic Power of Unity and Struggle of the Overseas Chinese Community for the Construction of a Strong Country and National Rejuvenation”. In his speech, Li Xi praised the efforts of the overseas Chinese community in contributing to the economic development, poverty alleviation, anti-epidemic struggle, and maintaining long-term prosperity and stability. He emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration among the overseas Chinese community in achieving the goals of building a modern and powerful socialist country and realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

At the conference, representatives from various organizations and associations, including the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, delivered congratulatory speeches. They called for closer cooperation, the preservation of traditions, and the exploration of new opportunities in the new era.

The conference also recognized outstanding figures and advanced individuals, as well as advanced collectives and workers in the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese. Awards were given to the deserving units and individuals.

Wan Lijun, executive chairman of the presidium of the conference, delivered a work report on behalf of the 10th Committee of the China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese. The report highlighted the importance of using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics as a guide in achieving the goals of the overseas Chinese community.

The opening meeting was attended by relevant departments of the central and state agencies, people’s organizations, military units, leaders of democratic parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and representatives of the overseas Chinese community.

This congress showcases the unity and dedication of the overseas Chinese community in contributing to the development and rejuvenation of China. The conference will continue with discussions and deliberations on various topics related to the overseas Chinese community.

