The eliminatory phases of 5 competitions for the benefit of the students of the provincial direction of Boulemane.

One thing is certain: the students of Missour constituency had an amazing time of learning, challenge and fierce competition on this memorable day of Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Alamal School. The association for the development of school cooperation annex of Boulemane organized in collaboration with the provincial direction of Boulemane a series of cultural and artistic activities with viscerally pedagogical dimensions. A host of students flocked massively today to take part in the cultural competition, the spelling competition, the Quran chanting competition, the mathematics Olympiad competition and the drawing and plastic art competition. These competitions took place in a good-natured atmosphere and in a setting full of fair competition. Everyone grew out of it and the association won the bet. This elimination phase which saw the participation of a dozen schools and which saw the access of a host of students to the grand final will take place in a fortnight within the CRMEF located in Missour.

We would like to salute the hard work of the ADCS executive office, the provincial management of Boulemane, the teachers and the administrative staff of the Alamal school who have created the optimal conditions to succeed in this major challenge. This solemn moment shows what is needed is the extreme scope of extracurricular activities in the development of the transversal skills of our learners. A resounding success that will be engraved in the annals of our associative structure.

The second day: 04/27/2023

It was a memorable morning that will forever be ingrained in the memory of the learners of the Outat El Haj city constituency. The Imam Malek school located in Outat today housed the work of a series of cultural and artistic activities aimed at the development of students, the development of their self-confidence, the promotion of their intellectual skills and their potential. aesthetic. The association for the development of school cooperation annexed to Boulemane initiated this commendable initiative. This is the organization of a range of competitions: the drawing and plastic art competition, the mathematics Olympiad competition, the competition for the chanting of Koranic verses, the spell-me competition and finally cultural competition. The participants spent intense moments of joy and joy under the watchful eye of their teachers who came to assist them with a lot of punch and enthusiasm.

A dozen schools took part in the various competitions. The competition was fierce and the race to reach the grand final in a few days was frantic. The pedagogical morning was a phenomenal success. See you in a few weeks with fierce competition after the skimming and the relevant choice of the best finalists.

Our sincere thanks go to the teaching and administrative staff of Imam Malek School who have shown generosity, cooperation and great hospitality.

Thank you also to all the teachers and directors who accompanied the learners to attend the various competitions.

Thank you to the students who gave their all to shine brightly and experience euphoric moments.

These two days show the importance of school activities and their positive impact on learners’ academic productivity. It is therefore urgent to set up these activities within our spaces with the key to a qualitative training of the teaching staff, attractive spaces to house this type of activity and of course a pecuniary motivation to encourage the teaching staff to get involved. with enthusiasm in this dynamic that the roadmap has called for.

Throughout these two consecutive days, the teachers showed mobilization and commitment to build the foundation of the school of quality, equity and citizenship in accordance with the provisions of the strategic vision 2015/2030. and under the 12 solemn commitments of the roadmap and in particular the 12 commitment which aims to implement extracurricular and sports activities likely to contribute to the well-being and development of students by developing cross-curricular skills in them such as civic-mindedness, civic spirit, sociability, curiosity, sharing and cooperation.

Khalid Barkaoui

Vice-president of the association for the development of school cooperation, Boulemane branch.