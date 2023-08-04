The Elsbachsteig in Grevenbroich is open – Rhineland – News

Lisa Merk had the idea for the Elsbachsteig. The 29-year-old student designed it as part of her master’s thesis in cooperation with the RWE’s “Recultivation” research center. Now the nature adventure trail – and in a way also her master’s thesis – has been made accessible to everyone.

“For the topic of my master’s thesis, I looked around for something that wouldn’t be put in a drawer and then never taken out again,” explains Lisa Merk, explaining her motivation. Your thesis will certainly not be put in a drawer. On the contrary: it is even made tangible for everyone.

The Elsbachsteig is more than a normal hiking trail. It also offers a great pedagogical aspect, which was very important to the prospective teacher. “Knowledge should also be imparted here. Because the path can also serve as an extracurricular place of learning, it was like a ‘home run’ for me. I can do something in my field and then hopefully actually use it later,” she says proud.

Adventure trail with riddles

There are a total of ten stations on the nature adventure trail. With an accompanying booklet or an app, visitors can follow the given route. They pass large poplars that have survived the opencast mine. The trees also serve as a landmark for hikers and mark the former open-cast mining boundary.

From the Elsbachsteig it goes into the forest. Again and again there are signposts for the 3.2 kilometer route. The smaller visitors can also solve several small puzzles on their way through the forest.

New forest edge stairs

Another highlight is the forest edge staircase, which is reminiscent of a treetop path. It enables visitors to look at the different levels of the forest: First come grass and herbs, then bushes and only then do the tall trees grow.

Other animals and plants also live on each level, so that a large variety of species can be found here in a small space, which visitors can experience up close.

preserve biodiversity

Preserving this biodiversity is one of the many goals of the RWE’s recultivation research center. “Our goal is to keep the whole thing sustainable. That’s very important because we don’t just want these species to be there once, we want them to have a population size that is sustainable in the long term,” explains Gregor Eßer, head of the recultivation research center .

Cautious praise also from BUND

Rolf Behrens, local group spokesman for the BUND in Grevenbroich, also came to the opening of the Elsbachsteig. “The recultivation work is really exemplary,” he says, although he points out that lignite mining has pretty much destroyed the landscape. At the end of the day, something reasonable is created with recultivation, but it cannot compensate for what was previously destroyed.

Lisa Merk knows every stone

For Lisa Merk, the opening of the Elsbachsteig marks the end of an important phase in her life. Your master’s thesis has been written and your studies are as good as over. The 29-year-old has already spent countless hours here in the middle of Grevenbroich. “At some point I had the feeling that I knew every stone and could walk through it with my eyes closed without stumbling,” she says with a smile.

On Saturday, August 12th, anyone interested can get a guided hike with Lisa Merk and Gregor Eßer. Meeting point is the Elfgener Dorfstrasse car park at 11 a.m.

We will also report on this topic on August 3rd, 2023 in the local time from Düsseldorf at 7:30 p.m.

