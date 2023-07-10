Title: U.S. Embassy in Cuba refutes claims of medicines shortage due to embargo

Subtitle: Embassy highlights significant medical exports, clarifies embargo exceptions

[date]

In response to claims by the Cuban regime and its Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, the Embassy of the United States in Cuba has emphasized that Washington’s embargo against Havana is not the reason for the alleged shortage of medicines in Cuba. The embassy made its position clear through a series of tweets on its official Twitter profile, stating that the embargo allows for the import of U.S. medical products and other items in support of the Cuban population.

According to the embassy’s statement, the U.S. Commerce Department issues licenses that make it easy for medical exports to reach Cuba. The embassy highlighted that over the past year, the United States has approved nearly $900 million in medical exports to Cuba, surpassing the figure for 2020. The statement firmly states that the embargo should not be used as an excuse for the lack of medical care on the island.

To support its claims, the embassy invited individuals to visit the website of the U.S. State Department for public information regarding exceptions to the embargo. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) manages the shipment of humanitarian supplies, including food, medicine, and other goods considered humanitarian aid, to Cuba.

The embassy’s publication concludes by dismissing the notion that the embargo is a blockade or the reason why Cuban citizens lack access to medicines. It employs the hashtag #MejorSinRepresión (#BetterWithoutRepression) to counter Havana’s propaganda promoting #MejorSinBloqueo (#BetterWithoutBlockade).

Last week, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez made misleading claims, despite an extensive report by the Cuba-US Economic and Commercial Council revealing the significant amount of purchases made by Havana from the United States. The report indicates that since December 2001, food sales alone, thanks to exceptions to the embargo, amount to approximately $7 billion.

Rodríguez initially claimed that the United States only permitted the transport of empty cargo on U.S. ships, preventing the import of Cuban products. However, data from the U.S. Census Bureau contradicts this assertion, showing that the United States imported $2.1 million worth of products from Cuba between January and May 2023.

The foreign minister later asserted that medicines faced the same prohibitions as other items due to the embargo. However, public figures from the U.S. government have stated that healthcare product exports from the United States to Cuba have been uninterrupted since 2003. From 2003 to present, healthcare purchases have amounted to more than $37 million, with the highest figure recorded in 2022.

Furthermore, Rodriguez failed to mention that while the regulations of the embargo require verification of the final use of medical products, they do not mandate cash payments in advance, as is the case with food imports. The report also highlights the ongoing humanitarian donations since 2014, totaling over $88 million, involving various products supplied by U.S. federal agencies.

The U.S. federal reports reveal that health exports have included essential items such as drugs, laboratory equipment, prostheses, medical devices, and surgical apparatus. However, the Cuban government and its media have not acknowledged these purchases or provided any information regarding their utilization.

These medical exports are authorized under specific acts and regulations, such as the Trade Sanctions Reform and Export Enhancement Act (TSREEA) of 2000 and the Cuban Democracy Act (CDA) of 1992, enforced by the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

The embassy’s statement concludes by urging transparency regarding the destination and use of these medical devices, as Havana has neither acknowledged nor disclosed this information.

In light of these revelations, it becomes evident that the U.S. embargo is not the primary cause of any shortage of medicines in Cuba. The U.S. Embassy’s announcement serves to debunk misconceptions surrounding the embargo and urges the Cuban regime to address the underlying issues affecting healthcare access on the island.

