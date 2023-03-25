Home News The emblematic stream Hu’i Rupa de Hernandarias is cleaned
The emblematic stream Hu’i Rupa de Hernandarias is cleaned

The cleaning tasks were headed by the Hernandariense communal chief.

In commemoration of World Water Day, Mayor Nelson Cano, students from the Tacurú Pucú School and the Itaipu Binacional Environmental Coordination have proceeded to clean the channel of the Hu’i Rupa stream, which crosses the entire city of Hernandarias.

The objective of cleaning the stream is not only to clean, but to raise awareness that it is a duty of all Hernandarienses to preserve streams and rivers.

