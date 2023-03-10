Two days of rain were enough for nine neighborhoods and the rural area of ​​the municipality of Curumaní to remain under water, leaving dozens of victims and at least twenty houses destroyed by the overflow of some pipes.

The census to characterize those affected yesterday was still in process, since due to the magnitude of the emergency it was not possible to carry it out in a single day. However, it was determined that the affected neighborhoods were: 2 de Abril, Buenos Aires, La Feria, Villa Grande, Nueva Esperanza, 5 de Noviembre, El Silencio, Villa Nasly, 20 de Julio and Los Corazones, where the affectations reach 50 and 100%. These populations are located in the south of the territory.

The corregimientos of Sabana Grande and Champan, also register a critical situation as well as the Chinela village and others in the upper part of the municipality, specifically in the northeastern area of ​​the municipality.

In this regard, Henry Chacón, mayor of Curumaní, reiterated the call to the national and departmental governments to provide help to the communities, since the municipality does not have the resources to cover a calamity like this and those affected urgently require food, clothing , belongings and improvement for their houses.

In the flooded areas, the Firefighters, Civil Defense, Risk Management Units of the municipality and the department are working to provide support to the victims and gather the necessary information to manage the aid.

“There were more than 20 houses that fell, dozens of families that were left on the street. It is a very critical situation; the departmental government will send 1,000 hygiene and food kits, in addition to a solidarity campaign that the communities are carrying out to help,” said the mayor.

He reiterated that there were nine hours of rain and the bridge that is on the national highway, at the exit from Curumaní to Pailitas, did not have the capacity to withstand the volume of water, it was dammed and overflowed, generating a very strong current of water that it undermined the bahareque houses from below and knocked them down, while others were damaged.

For this reason, the Animito stream overflowed, as well as the Caño La Cubana, which is always affected by the volume of water.

SOLIDARITY CAMPAIGN

Through the ‘Curumaní Solidaria’ campaign, the municipality is collecting non-perishable food, clothing, kitchen utensils, sheets, mattresses, water and all the necessary implements ‘to reach out to those affected by the recent rains.

Curumaní is a territory of united people who overcome any difficult situation, therefore, they cry out for GOD’s help and resort to the generosity of all the inhabitants, in favor of those affected. Donations are being received at the Camilo Torres Sports Center, where some affected families have been taken to their shelter while the emergency is overcome. Municipalities such as Bosconia have also joined this campaign.

