Home News The emergency continues in Curumaní due to rains, 20 houses destroyed and ten neighborhoods affected
News

The emergency continues in Curumaní due to rains, 20 houses destroyed and ten neighborhoods affected

by admin
The emergency continues in Curumaní due to rains, 20 houses destroyed and ten neighborhoods affected

Two days of rain were enough for nine neighborhoods and the rural area of ​​the municipality of Curumaní to remain under water, leaving dozens of victims and at least twenty houses destroyed by the overflow of some pipes.

The census to characterize those affected yesterday was still in process, since due to the magnitude of the emergency it was not possible to carry it out in a single day. However, it was determined that the affected neighborhoods were: 2 de Abril, Buenos Aires, La Feria, Villa Grande, Nueva Esperanza, 5 de Noviembre, El Silencio, Villa Nasly, 20 de Julio and Los Corazones, where the affectations reach 50 and 100%. These populations are located in the south of the territory.

The corregimientos of Sabana Grande and Champan, also register a critical situation as well as the Chinela village and others in the upper part of the municipality, specifically in the northeastern area of ​​the municipality.

In this regard, Henry Chacón, mayor of Curumaní, reiterated the call to the national and departmental governments to provide help to the communities, since the municipality does not have the resources to cover a calamity like this and those affected urgently require food, clothing , belongings and improvement for their houses.

In the flooded areas, the Firefighters, Civil Defense, Risk Management Units of the municipality and the department are working to provide support to the victims and gather the necessary information to manage the aid.

“There were more than 20 houses that fell, dozens of families that were left on the street. It is a very critical situation; the departmental government will send 1,000 hygiene and food kits, in addition to a solidarity campaign that the communities are carrying out to help,” said the mayor.

See also  Shandong Yintan sea view house fell below 1,000 yuan per square meter and rushed to the hot search | Weihai, Shandong | The Epoch Times

He reiterated that there were nine hours of rain and the bridge that is on the national highway, at the exit from Curumaní to Pailitas, did not have the capacity to withstand the volume of water, it was dammed and overflowed, generating a very strong current of water that it undermined the bahareque houses from below and knocked them down, while others were damaged.

For this reason, the Animito stream overflowed, as well as the Caño La Cubana, which is always affected by the volume of water.

SOLIDARITY CAMPAIGN

Through the ‘Curumaní Solidaria’ campaign, the municipality is collecting non-perishable food, clothing, kitchen utensils, sheets, mattresses, water and all the necessary implements ‘to reach out to those affected by the recent rains.

Curumaní is a territory of united people who overcome any difficult situation, therefore, they cry out for GOD’s help and resort to the generosity of all the inhabitants, in favor of those affected. Donations are being received at the Camilo Torres Sports Center, where some affected families have been taken to their shelter while the emergency is overcome. Municipalities such as Bosconia have also joined this campaign.

You may also like

This year 1,000 schools will be renovated as...

Aida Merlano, returned to the country deported from...

Lisa Lang changes employer and area of ​​responsibility

Truck ran over a group of vendors in...

Santa Fe announces gift to its fans in...

The spokesperson of the Hunan delegation held the...

Schedule for federal budget burst

Correísmo and allies will play the trial against...

With needles, looms, wool and fique, the cultural...

Farmer President warns of further restrictions on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy