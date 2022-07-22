According to the deployment and arrangement of Huang Ming, deputy commander-in-chief of the National Defense General and Minister of Emergency Management Department, the National Defense General Office and the Emergency Management Department have recently continued to discuss flood control and drought relief work. The special video conference scheduling held on July 22 emphasized that the current is the most critical period for flood control of “seven down and eight ups”. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on flood control and drought relief, and fully understand the complexity of the current flood control and drought relief work. We should further strengthen bottom-line thinking and extreme thinking, avoid empiricism, strengthen risk research and judgment and emergency preparedness, and do a good job in flood control and drought relief in a scientific and accurate manner. Zhou Xuewen, Secretary-General of the National Defense General Department, Deputy Minister of Emergency Management and Deputy Minister of Water Resources, presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out,The recent rainfall is mainly in the southwest, east of the northwest, Huanghuai, northeast and other regions. There are local heavy rainstorms in eastern Sichuan and southern Shaanxi. Some areas are accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation. The rainfall is extreme, and many areas of heavy rainfall are concentrated in In hilly areas and urban flood-prone areas, the risks of floods in small and medium-sized rivers, mountain torrents, geological disasters, and urban waterlogging are still prominent . In addition, in the future,The highest temperature in southern Xinjiang Basin, western Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Anhui and other places can reach above 40℃ ；Intermittent high temperature weather will also occur in southern and eastern North China, Huanghuai, Shaanxi, Sichuan Basin and other places Affected by the large-scale persistent high temperature weather, the drought in some areas has a tendency to increase.

The meeting emphasized thatfocus on defense closely monitor the development and changes of the rain and flood conditions, encrypt the joint business, roll and accurately study the development trend of disasters, release early warning information in a timely manner, activate and adjust emergency responses in a timely manner, arrange and deploy various tasks in a targeted manner, and effectively prevent local heavy rainfall. Coping with work.To strengthen the transfer of risk aversion clarify responsibilities, and transfer personnel in dangerous areas, especially construction sites and tourist attractions, in advance, and resolutely and decisively ensure that all transfers should be transferred and transferred early.to strengthen patrol For the Liaohe and other rivers in the retreat period, urge the relevant areas to overcome fatigue and war weariness, continue to strengthen the inspection and defense of the dykes of the over-alarm river sections, clear the river obstacles in time, lower the water level as soon as possible, and ensure the safety of flood control in large rivers.We must adhere to flood control and drought relief with both hands organize to survey the water shortage situation in drought areas, improve the drought-resistant water supply guarantee plan, strengthen the unified management of drought-resistant water sources, refine the people-drinking solution, implement water supply guarantee measures, and organize fire rescue teams to pull and deliver water when necessary to ensure the safety and satisfaction of drinking water for the masses. Water requirements for industrial and agricultural production.

On the 22nd, two working groups dispatched by the General Office of National Defense continued to assist and guide the flood control and flood relief work on the front lines in Liaoning and Sichuan.

● Author: our reporter Yang Jinzhong

●Source: Department of Emergency Management