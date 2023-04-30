The Emergency Management Department of the National Disaster Reduction Committee Office released the national natural disaster risk situation in May_Sichuan Online

Recently, the National Disaster Reduction Committee Office, the Emergency Management Department, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Water Resources and other departments held a conference to discuss and judge the national natural disaster risk situation during the “May 1st” period and in May.

According to a comprehensive analysis, strong convection and heavy rainfall may increase and intensify in May. The risk of floods and hail disasters in Jiangnan and South China is relatively high. Some rivers in the Yangtze River and Pearl River basins may experience super-warning floods; some areas such as Southwest China have high levels of forest fire danger. ; The risk of local geological disasters in the south and northwest is relatively high; the drought in Yunnan and other places may further develop.During the “May 1st” period, the cold air activity was relatively active, and there were two precipitation processes in the south. It is necessary to focus on disaster risks such as floods, wind and hail, forest fires, geological disasters, and strong winds and dust.details as follows:

One is the risk of flood, wind and hail disasters.It is expected that in May, the precipitation in the eastern part of South China, the southern part of central China, and the southeastern part of China will be higher than normal. In late May, South China will gradually enter the “Dragon Boat Water” period. Jiangnan, South China and other places are prone to heavy rainfall and strong convective weather such as thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail. Some rivers in the Yangtze River and Pearl River basins may experience heavy rain and floods, and the risk of floods and hail disasters is high.

The second is forest fire risk.At present, spring fire prevention is still an urgent period. It is expected that in May, the forest fire danger level in Northeast China, North China, and Southwest China will be higher. Among them, the forest fire danger level in parts of northeast Hebei, eastern Inner Mongolia, southwestern Liaoning, southwestern Sichuan, and northwestern Yunnan High, parts of southwest Sichuan and northwestern Yunnan may experience periods of extremely high fire danger.

The third is the risk of geological disasters.Affected by factors such as heavy rainfall, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai and other localities have a higher risk of geological disasters.

Fourth is the risk of drought disasters.It is expected that in May, the temperature in the south of Southwest China will be 1-2℃ higher than normal in the same period of the year, and the precipitation will be 20-50% lower. The drought in Yunnan and other places lasted for a long time in the early stage. Due to the influence of rising temperature and persistently low precipitation, the possibility of further development of the drought is relatively high. It is necessary to do a good job in ensuring drinking water for humans and animals.

The fifth is the risk of agricultural disasters.In late April, affected by strong winds, cooling and snowfall, economic crops such as fruit trees were frozen and agricultural facilities were damaged in local areas in Northwest China. The lack of water and moisture in some parts of the Southwest has caused drought in field crops and affected timely spring sowing. At present, there are still more than 40 days before the large-scale harvest of wheat. The temperature in May is generally high and may encounter dry and hot wind. Drought may affect the planting of rice in Yunnan, southwestern Guizhou and southern Sichuan, and the growth and development of field crops.

The sixth is the disaster risk during the “May 1st” period.According to the forecast of the meteorological department, the cold air activity will be more active during the “May 1st” period. There will be two rounds of rainfall in Jiangnan and South China, mainly concentrated on April 29-30 and May 2-5. The precipitation in the south of the Yangtze River, South China, and the eastern part of Southwest China is 30-80% higher than normal, and the local area is about twice as high, accompanied by strong convective weather. Some small and medium-sized rivers in the rainstorm area may experience super-warning floods, floods, and hail disasters The risk is higher. Some areas such as Northeast China, North China, and Southwest China have higher levels of forest fire danger, and some areas in southwestern Sichuan and central and northern Yunnan have extremely high levels of forest fire danger. Local heavy rainfall in Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hubei, Hunan, Guangxi, and Chongqing has a higher risk of geological disasters. Strong winds and dust in northern regions may have adverse effects on traffic and outdoor activities.

(Central TV reporter Tang Guorong)