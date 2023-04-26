The Emergency Management Department of the State Defense General Office discusses and dispatches the work of flood control and drought relief during the May Day holiday_Hangzhou Net

The Emergency Management Department of the State Defense General Office discussed and dispatched flood control and drought relief work during the May Day holiday

Department of Emergency Management News On April 26, Wang Daoxi, Vice Minister of Emergency Management and Vice Minister of Water Resources, presided over a special video conference on flood control and drought relief during the May Day holiday, and discussed with the China Meteorological Administration, the Ministry of Water Resources, and the Ministry of Natural Resources to study and judge the recent weather and the situation of floods and geological disasters , Video connection with the emergency management departments and fire rescue corps of 18 provinces including Jiangxi, Hunan, and Yunnan, to study and deploy flood control and drought relief work in key areas.

According to the consultation and analysis, from April 27th to 29th, there were moderate to heavy rains in Jiangnan, South China, and eastern Guizhou. Among them, there were heavy rains in parts of southern Jiangnan and northern South China. From May 1st to 3rd, there were moderate to heavy rains in the south of the Yangtze River and northern South China from west to east, and there were heavy rains or heavy rains in some areas, accompanied by strong convective weather. Affected by it, small and medium-sized river floods, mountain torrents, landslides, mudslides, and urban and rural waterlogging may occur locally in the Pearl River and Yangtze River Basins. Moreover, it is the May Day holiday, and the safety risk of flood geological disasters is more prominent. At the same time, Yunnan, Guizhou, Sichuan and other provinces continued to suffer local droughts, and some people had difficulty drinking water.

The meeting emphasized that all localities should thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on flood control and drought relief work, conscientiously implement the work requirements of the national flood control and drought relief work teleconference, insist on the supremacy of the people and life, and make overall plans for current flood control and drought relief Work. First, we must strictly implement the various flood control responsibility systems centered on the chief executive responsibility system, and consolidate the industry supervisor responsibilities of member units such as transportation, cultural tourism, water conservancy, and housing construction. Second, we must make good use of the results of the national natural disaster risk survey, and continue to carry out in-depth investigation and rectification of hidden dangers. Third, it is necessary to strengthen consultation, study and judgment, initiate emergency response in a timely manner, and decisively take “shutdown and stop” measures as appropriate to ensure personnel safety. Fourth, we must strictly prevent floods in small and medium rivers, mountain torrents, geological disasters, and urban and rural waterlogging, and resolutely transfer people from dangerous areas in advance. Fifth, we must strictly implement the 24-hour on-duty and leader-led shift system, and report major dangers and disasters in a timely manner. Sixth, we must increase financial and material support for disaster relief in drought-stricken areas, investigate the difficulty of drinking water in water-scarce areas door-to-door, and implement measures such as drilling wells and pulling water to deliver water.

According to the consultation opinions, the State Defense General Office issued work reminders to Jiangxi, Hunan and other relevant provinces to refine the prevention and response to heavy rainfall during the May Day holiday.