The emergency services also puzzled over the strange smell

The emergency services also puzzled over the strange smell

The fire brigade had a lot to do in Stuttgart on Wednesday morning (symbol image).


The fire brigade had to move out with numerous forces on Wednesday morning in Stuttgart because of a unclear smell. It is still not clear what the background is.

On Wednesday, the integrated control center received several emergency calls. A strong smell of gas was reported, which was first noticed around 7.30 a.m. in Hafenbahnstrasse, and then later in parts of Obertürkheim, Uhlbach and dem in the course of the morning Stuttgarthe port. Immediately advanced Fire department and energy suppliers in the affected area, but initial measurements did not show any increased values. And this despite the fact that other people called the emergency services. “The emergency services also noticed the strange smell at times, but could not assign it,” says Daniel Anand, spokesman for the fire department.

