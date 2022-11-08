Huasheng Online, November 8 (all-media reporter Xiao Xiufen correspondent Liu Yanlong) Today, the reporter learned from the provincial special class on drought prevention and drought relief that due to the continuous drought, 67 counties (cities, districts) in Hunan are still under extreme drought, 47 Some people in all counties (cities, districts) have difficulty drinking water.

Guaranteeing the supply of drinking water and ensuring the safety of urban and rural water is still the current focus of drought relief. In terms of urban water supply, real-time monitoring of 160 urban water intakes has been strengthened, 15 urban water intake tasks have been assigned, and departments such as development and reform, housing construction, and transportation have been coordinated to effectively supervise and solve the problem of domestic and production water in urban areas such as Changsha, Yiyang, and Changde. In terms of rural water supply, the risk of rural water supply projects has been determined on a rolling basis, adhered to the principle of “one factory, one policy” and “one village, one policy”, formulate plans for drought resistance and water supply protection, and implement solutions.

Increase the real-time dispatch and resolution of drinking water difficulties in rural areas due to drought, dispatch expert groups and working groups to villages and households, and help people solve drinking water problems through emergency water delivery, pipe network extension, and finding water and drilling wells. In particular, for the 414 villages with a population of over 100 people, 15 issues of task assignments were issued, and a working group was continuously dispatched to supervise and supervise, and to verify the solutions of the villages with a population of more than 100 people and the guarantee of project supply for projects with more than 1,000 people one by one.