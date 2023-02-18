This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of one of the greatest exponents of Vallenato music, Leandro Diaz, who has received a series of commemorations in his honor for his contributions to Colombian folk music.

Among some of the awards he obtained was in the 38th version of the Vallenata Legend Festival, Leandro was proclaimed as “King of Life of the Vallenata Legend Festival” accompanied by Rafael Escalona, ​​Emiliano Zuleta Baquero, Calixto Ochoa, Adolfo Pacheco and Tobias Pumarejo.

Also read: Tostao responds to those who criticize him for his new girlfriend

After his death, there have been many commemorations in his name, including the popular television series on a national channel and some events in various regions of the country. In the last few hours, a statue of the vallenato singer was revealed, accompanied by his youngest son.

In the middle of the inauguration of the statue Ivo Diaz, who is the singer’s youngest son, decided to interpret a heartfelt song that moved the audience.