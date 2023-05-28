The emotions of the indor are lived in Riobamba

SPORTS

The indor is a sport that generates passions.

One of the most popular sports among amateur athletes is indor, an activity that is normally practiced on cement courts and with a #3 ball, this sport is considered “latent emotions” due to the dynamics with which it is played. play every match.

In Riobamba, the 3rd Indor Football Cup Ciudadela Primera Constituyente will take place, with the aim of strengthening sports practice and fellowship among Riobambeños.

This competition will take place on the courts of the First Constituent Citadel located to the south of the city, in open mode; The organizers of this sporting event are sure that a real contribution to society is the generation of spaces for healthy recreation. In this “3rd Copa Ciudadela Primera Constituyente” each team will be able to register up to 12 players. The start of this contest will be on June 10 and will feature the talent of more than 200 athletes who will seek the championship. The first 3 places will have economic prizes that are the perfect incentive to continue strengthening indor soccer, a sport that arouses passions.