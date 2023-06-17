Home » The emotions of the Tour of Colombia began
News

by admin
Julian Andres Santa

Yesterday the first pedal stroke was given in the 73rd edition of the Tour of Colombia, a cycling event that will pass through seven departments of the country and that will be held until next Sunday, June 25, with the development of ten stages. The start was with the prologue through the streets of Yopal, Casanare, on a 7.8 kilometer track where the winner was Miguel Ángel López, followed by Fabio Duarte, both from Team Medellín.

today stage 1

This Saturday stage 1 will be held, with a 197.3-kilometer route, starting from Yopal and going through Aguazul, Tauramena, Monterrey, Aguazul and Yopal. In total there are 166 runners in action, representing 25 teams, where the current champion is Fabio Duarte, accompanying ‘Supermán’ and the three-time winner of the race, Óscar Sevilla on the payroll.

Risaraldians present

The GW Shimano, led by Jonathan Restrepo, will have a squad between experience and youth, with names like Miguel Flórez, Didier Merchán, Andrés Mancipe, Jefferson Ruiz, Jonathan Guatibonza and Diego Pescador from Risarald.

In addition, the municipality of Marseille will have its representative, it is the rider Kevin Castillo from Sistecrédito, trained at Club Titanes, like Santiago Ramírez, who although he was born in Bogotá, his training process has been in this same Marseillaise club.

