The Emperor honors Schärding

The Kaiser is coming to Schärding: Actor Robert Palfrader – known from the TV series “Wir sind Kaiser” – is making a guest appearance on Saturday, June 3 (starts at 8 p.m.), but alone, without his court, in the Schärdinger Kubinsaal. “Alone” is also the name of his solo piece. It will be an evening for agnostics, atheists, believers and everyone who wants to become one.

It is the fourth cabaret program in which the TV favorite has appeared, but for the first time solo – the first time Robert Palfrader is truly “alone”. In this solo program he tells what made him from a Catholic monastery student to an atheist and why religion is still important to him – even today.

In his solo program, Palfrader also has conversations with a hospital germ, an anthropologist, a beggar, a party guest, his great-grandfather and “God and the World“.

Info and ticket sales: Executioner House Passau, 0049/851/35900, www.scharfrichterhaus.de

