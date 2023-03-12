BY: EL PILÓN REDACTION.

The participation of women in politics, economy, culture, sports and other scenarios were the central theme of the discussion ‘Achievements and Challenges in the Rights of Women in Cesar‘, carried out by the National Association of Journalists with the support of the newspaper EL PILÓN and in which the challenges and opportunities of women in the department were evident, in the last 4 decades to be taken into account in society.

Taking a tour of her career as a social communicator and journalist for various entities and media, Ana Maria Ferrer She mentioned that women must prepare to reach all atmospheres and unite more to close inequality and equity gaps, emphasizing that from her profession she has given a voice to those women who do not have it.

“Women journalists have the possibility of making the rest of the world aware of things that stay in four walls. From journalism women have the sensitivity to understand other women and put that voice to be read, listened to and seen through a video “said.

On the other hand, she mentioned that women like Consuelo Araujonoguera, the writer Mary Daza and the athlete Andrea Cañónamong others, dared to meet their objectives and achieved it by breaking down the obstacles that stood in the way of success, also setting herself as an example when you reach each of your achievements in his career as a journalist.

“I have managed to take each step with a lot of sacrifice, but also with great enthusiasm because I want to leave a mark for my children. I have two children and I know that my reflection and example they will follow To be inspired and be able to achieve your dreams, That is why I say that my first challenge is to be a role model for my children.”, he added.

Ana María Ferrer, Laura Toro, Silsa Arias and Andrea Cañón were the panelists. / JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.

WOMEN IN SPORT

Another of the topics touched on during the conversation was the role of Cesarean women in sports. At that point, the world champion figure skater andrea cannon recalled that one of the challenges in her career was not having the support of government entities for her national and international competitions, leading her on one occasion to compete in the department of Bolívar.

At the same time, she pointed out that she is proud of the achievements she has obtained in her competitions, mentioning that it is role model for new generations and the children who are part of his skating school. “I always wanted to have a skating school where I could share my knowledge acquired over so many years; Thank God I have it and there are a number of children who want to be world champions, so I want to support them and help them make it happen.”he expressed.

POLITICAL PARTICIPATION

At the same timeLaura Toro, physiotherapist and specialist in Government Management and Public Management, spoke about the work he did in the Departmental Office for Women, “defining it as a space to claim rights” after the creation of the Casa Taller de la Mujer, which became a training center forto mothers head of household and entrepreneurs. However, he criticized the fact that it was closed, describing it as a “recoil”.

On the other hand, she referred to the participation of women in politics and the empowerment they must have to reach high-level positions in the executive, judicial and legislative branches, achieving equality, equity and a transforming role in government.

“We are no longer locked into our domestic role, now we have the public role in our hands and that makes us powerful, to have power just like men, what happens is that the challenge that follows is to be able to have more women in power , more women transformers and builders to continue shaping this society that is more anti-values ​​every day. As leaders we are capable of doing so many things and I want women to continue intertwining because the fight continues to transform our territory”he stressed.

He also requested that the public policies for women are an obligation of the leaders so that they are included in each of the development plans.

CULTURAL CLAIM

Weaving a sisal backpack and reciting a poem written by her daughter, the Kankuama social communicator and journalist Silsa Arias spoke about the demand for women’s rightswhich have transcended to encourage other indigenous peoples to achieve peace and ensure that their culture is respected from generation to generation.

“Peace has the name of a woman because we have the ability to reconcile more easily and I invite you to take advantage of these spaces to be able to meet, join us in looking at each other and reflecting on ourselves to see if I am doing a little more. We must be present in those who need us as professionals, mothers, daughters “he concluded.