They always came… With the first winds of summer and when the young and runny residents of the neighborhood began to settle in to make the most of those three months of student vacation.

They arrived just like that, without warning, like those distant relatives who, although they were not close, knew that we would never deny them a bed or a plate of food.

They arrived unexpectedly, but never in silence. They were always preceded by the loudest hubbub, caused by the chaotic roar of a gigantic but wheezy moving truck, packed with the funniest items, most of them elderly and with their lifespans hanging by a thread.

A loudspeaker, also playing its extra time, announced the arrival of the Circus of the X brothers and recounted, in a magical and mysterious litany, the skills and miracles that masters in the different arts of entertainment brought – between their hands and their saddlebags. track.

With a shrill but emotional tone, the voice -always feminine- prepared us for the incredible acts that we would see emerge in the alchemist hands of the Magician Johnny, or in the prodigious throat of Mister fire-eater, or in the infallible pulse of “Bandaged Bull”. , which lined the perimeter of a frightened and pale lady with knives, or in the supreme flexibility of Papo and Pepa, graduate tightrope walkers, neither more nor less, from the world famous Cirque du Soleil.

There was also Circe, the gypsy, who was capable of reading the hand and telling any Christian even what he was going to die about; Dorothy and Erick, two gringo trapeze artists with more pedigree than any famous politician… Ahhh, and Espartaco, the surly and solitary Romanian capable of making Romeo and Juliet purr in his chest, the two spectacled bears he caught in the Carchense moors and whom that he turned into teddy bears.

After such boisterous paraphernalia upon the arrival of the cast, the sui generis entourage appropriated the enormous vacant lot of the neighborhood next to the communal market and assembled their belongings, including the large three-cornered tent and the small ones that were attached to the wagons and served as bedrooms, dressing rooms and waiting rooms, which were located in the farthest area of ​​the land.

Two days of hustle and bustle were enough for the long-awaited circus to be armed and equipped, ready to break the drowsiness and tiring daily life of the popular neighborhood, a stronghold of workers, office workers and students from state schools.

Of course, the prices of the tickets, to the box and gallery, were on that economic level, so the seats in the big top were filled, at least in the first days and for a couple of weekends.

When I was a child, I remember well, the arrival of the circus was highly anticipated because, in addition to entertaining, it turned, for a while, the kids (obviously, this little chest too) into stars of the magic wand, the tightrope or the bicycle fantastic.

When I was already a teenager, and even a young man, I was also happy when I watched the noisy caravan arrive because the big tent and the darkness that covered certain acts were ideal for romance and the first affective tingles: my initial lovemaking occurred while two motorcycles were turning how crazy locked in a large circle of steel rods in a semi-dark environment, while my partner clung to me like a lifeline and our mouths melted into kisses that, in those moments, were more crazy and eternal than the incredible laps that experienced motorcyclists took. For all this, how can we not remember with affection and longing for those summer circuses, say…

______________________________________

*Víctor Vizuete Espinosa is an Ecuadorian writer, poet and journalist. He worked for 38 years in the newspaper El Comercio, where he retired as Editor

Los Cronistas.net

By Victor Vizuete Espinosa*