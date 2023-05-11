“The encounter zone in Ried must live up to its name”

The municipality of Ried commissioned the traffic planning office “komobile” to develop a comprehensive mobility concept. According to information from the Rieder Volkszeitung, entrepreneurs were presented with detailed results this week at an event organized by the Chamber of Commerce. “We have the collected results. Now we will discuss them politically,” said Ried Mayor Bernhard Zwielehner (ÖVP) on request.

“There is a proposal on the table that has already been presented to all the parliamentary groups. In my opinion, we need a broad political consensus for the implementation phase. I would like the necessary municipal council resolutions to be passed in the fall,” says Deputy Mayor Peter Stummer (SPÖ), who is responsible for transport. The ultimate goal must be to massively reduce through traffic in the city center. “According to traffic censuses, two-thirds are currently just driving through Ried,” says Stummer. The main thoroughfares are the B143 from Friedrich-Thurner-Strasse in the direction of Eberschwang and Rainerstrasse near Weberzeile.

Other traffic routes

According to reports, a change in traffic management in this area is an issue. It is being discussed that the section from the market square to the Hoher Markt could become a small pedestrian zone. One possible option is that traffic coming from Thurner-Strasse should run left via Froschaugasse. “It cannot be ruled out that the traffic routing will change on some streets,” says Stummer, adding: “A very important point is that we are making the city friendlier for cyclists and pedestrians. The network of cycle paths must be designed consistently, here we are still far behind the Austrian average. The encounter zone must live up to its name in the future. We want to create a real feel-good character in the city center. This is only possible with less traffic, the accessibility of the city center and the parking spaces must also be guaranteed in the future.

It is important to include public transport in the implementation of the new mobility concept. “The new train station will be the hub of public transport, which has to be planned.” There are also considerations of extending the city bus to the neighboring communities of Rieder as part of the cooperation between the city and the surrounding area. According to OÖN information, the current utilization of the city bus, which serves five lines with two buses, is around 2.4 percent.

Stress test from June

A major stress test for traffic in Ried will soon be the bridge renovation and the opening of the Ried outdoor pool on May 13th. As reported, the work on the railway bridge over the swimming pool street will probably take at least another year. Therefore, the outdoor pool cannot be reached via the swimming pool road, not even on foot or by bike.

From June there will be only one lane for motorized traffic at the underpass in Eberschwangerstraße, traffic lights are planned, traffic jams will probably be inevitable. The number of parking spaces at the outdoor pool, which can be reached by car via Eberschwangerstraße and Wiesensteig, is also very limited.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper



Author Thomas Streif Editorial office Innviertel Thomas Streif

