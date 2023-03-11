Al-Ghad channel continues to show the episodes of the “Documentary of the End” series, prepared and presented by journalist Georges Bkasini, which tells the path of the political collapse in Lebanon.

Hani Hammoud, the advisor to the Lebanese Prime Minister in 2019, revealed that Saad Hariri announced that he would submit his resignation in 2019 after preventing the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, from appointing a board of directors for the Electricité du Liban.

Hammoud added, in the “documentary of the end” presented and prepared by journalist George Bkasini, that Saad Hariri was certain that there were no intentions for reform in Lebanon, so he appeared and announced that he would resign.

On the other hand, Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement, denied that it was a reason for delaying the appointments of the Board of Directors of the Electricité du Liban.

The documentary “The End” consists of 6 episodes, and it will be shown every Thursday at exactly nine o’clock in Cairo time, and forty-eight minutes in Lebanon time.

It is noteworthy that this work does not necessarily reflect the point of view of the “Al-Ghad” channel, but rather it is a monitoring of a period of time in which successive events took place in the case.

The channel also confirms that it does not promote or adopt any extremist ideology or violent actions, and that it is neutral and does not adopt any approach outside the context of the usual media work.