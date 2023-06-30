“The end is shocking.” Control of a raging Asian bull in a city in Saudi Arabia. Watch the video

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 03:54

A raging bull caused terror in a street in one of the governorates of Madinah, after it escaped from its owners, causing some losses.

The raging bull appeared to run aimlessly in the streets, causing some people and passers-by to be injured.

The bull, which escaped from expatriate workers, was brought under control on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, after several attempts.

Control of a bull in one of the provinces #AL Madinah AL Munawwarah After his departure from expatriate workers, they brought him Eid and hurt people in the streets, knock him down and slaughter him with starch 😜😁 pic.twitter.com/XCjs25gqF0 – Khaled Al-Shamani (@KhalidAlshamani) June 26, 2023

