The resignation of Benedict XVI, announced on February 11, marks the end of an unhappy and controversial eight-year pontificate. Joseph Ratzinger rose to the highest office in the Catholic hierarchy with a reputation as a provocative and conservative intellectual. The messages that he tried to convey, however, were dampened by a series of controversies that he himself helped fuel and by the uproar caused, especially in Europe, by the abuse of minors committed by priests.

Given that Ratzinger spent almost a quarter of a century in the Vatican, it was obvious for the cardinals who elected him to expect him to understand its internal dynamics well and to be willing to improve its functioning. Even though he had been an influential and trusted lieutenant of John Paul II, however, the new pope represented a paradox. On the one hand, he was intellectually ruthless. And it was not for nothing that he had earned the nickname “God’s Rottweiler”. On the other hand, like many scholars, he was shy and totally lacking the vigor necessary to reform a clergy that had always been resistant to change.

Sexual abuse

Sexual abuse scandals dominated the eight years that Benedict XVI led Catholics around the world. Before he became pope there had been scandals in the United States and Ireland. In 2010, however, evidence of sexual abuse committed by priests emerged in many countries of continental Europe, particularly in Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway and Germany, and one of these scandals personally affected the pope. In fact, it was known that at the time when Ratzinger was archbishop in Munich, a priest known for molesting young boys had been transferred discreetly, and after a while he had been allowed to exercise his duties again pastoral functions in contact with young people. The wave of accusations caused a setback for the project underlying the pontificate of Benedict XVI, which aimed to start the re-evangelization of Europe, the heart of Catholicism: for this reason the pope had chosen to call himself after the patron saint of the continent, Saint Benedict of Nursia. Now that he is preparing to leave his office, there are fewer faithful in Europe than they were when he was elected. According to many, this is largely due to the anger and despair of Catholics over the sex scandals.

For Benedict XVI’s supporters, this is a paradoxical and profoundly unjust outcome. In 2001, his predecessor, John Paul II, had entrusted the management of cases of sexual abuse to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, directed at the time by Joseph Ratzinger. With great diligence, the future Benedict XVI had personally read most of the testimonies and, according to his defenders, he was deeply shaken and moved. From that moment on, his supporters continue, he was determined – much more than his predecessor – to do everything in his power to prevent the sexual violence of Catholic priests on children and adolescents. And it seems he was referring precisely to this when, in 2005, while John Paul II lay dying, he expressed contempt for “the filth that is in the church.”

Before being elected, Ratzinger had tightened up the procedures for dealing with the problem of pedophile priests. According to his opponents, however, a letter sent in 2001 to dioceses around the world had not sufficiently clarified the responsibility of the bishops to inform the civil authorities. It was precisely because of their habitual reluctance that evidence of the abuse had not surfaced sooner.

Benedict XVI has been accused of lacking vigor in pursuing his goals even after being named pope. For example, he has not shown a willingness to introduce specific reforms to identify and remove potential rapists before they are destined for pastoral service. As he pointed out in his 2010 letter to Irish Catholics, he believed the sins of the clergy more an expression of the lack of their sanctity than the product of faulty procedures. And he waited until 2010 to create a dicastery in charge of the mission that was initially supposed to be at the heart of his pontificate. Even then, insiders judged the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization a structure without real influence.

Failure to reform the curia

A secondary objective of Benedict XVI’s pontificate was to shake up the Roman curia, the administrative heart of the Catholic Church. John Paul II had not dealt with the reorganization of the bureaucratic apparatus, and at the end of his pontificate, which lasted 26 years, the curia was in desperate need of modernization. Twice Benedict XVI has tried to unify the departments, and twice his attempts have been rejected. On the contrary, with the creation of the new dicastery for re-evangelization, today the Vatican bureaucracy is even more cumbersome and intricate than before.

Very shy from a human point of view, Benedict XVI had limited contacts in the curia, as was evident from the choice of his collaborators. He appointed his former secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, an affable but inexperienced prelate of the dicastery that he was called to direct, as secretary of state. The pope’s inability to impose himself on the curia cost him dearly also due to his reluctance to consult with others on the impact that his words and his decisions might have outside the Vatican.

In the first part of his pontificate this resulted in a series of gaffes. In 2006 he infuriated Muslims when, during a Master’s lesson at the University of Regensburg, where he had studied, he chose a quote which said that Mohammed had brought nothing but “bad and inhuman things”. Then he offended the indigenous communities of Latin America by arguing that the colonization of their continent had not implied “the imposition of a foreign culture.” And he has angered Jews by allowing wider use of the Tridentine liturgy, which includes a Good Friday prayer that asks Jews to be “taken out of their darkness.” In 2009, another controversy erupted after the lifting of the excommunication of four bishops belonging to the ultra-traditionalist Priestly Society of Saint Pius X. One of them, the British Richard Williamson, is a Holocaust denier. The Vatican has let it be known that the pope was unaware of Williamson’s views. A weak justification, especially taking into account the vulnerability in this area of ​​a pope who, as a boy, had been part of the Hitler Youth.

AIDS and condoms

The cardinals who elected Joseph Ratzinger pope clearly had hoped for a short-lived pontificate after his predecessor’s long reign. When he was elected, Ratzinger was the oldest pope since 1730, and his advanced age was increasingly evident during his recent trips abroad and in his much-publicized attempt to keep pace with the modern world by opening an account. on Twitter.

By choosing a man who had supported John Paul II in some of the most important decisions of his pontificate, the cardinals had also voted for continuity. If the purpose of the 2005 conclave was to create a quiet stopgap pontificate, the cardinals who engineered it were disappointed. In 2009, another controversy erupted when Benedict XVI declared that the distribution of condoms in Africa not only failed to limit the spread of HIV, but actually worsened the situation. On that occasion criticisms came from some governments and international organizations. It is therefore bizarre that the pope himself, in a 2010 interview, declared that the use of a condom by a prostitute who wished to protect herself or her clients from the HIV virus could be justified as an assumption of responsibility moral. At the time, Vatican officials were quick to point out that the pope did not want to justify artificial methods of birth control. His reference, however, called into question the church’s refusal to authorize the use of condoms even to prevent disease. In the end, this could be the most significant initiative of Benedict XVI’s pontificate.

(Translation by Giusy Muzzopappa)