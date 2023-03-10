Apparently in Colombia the exploitation of hydrocarbons will end by hook or by crook. In addition to the well-known decision of the national government not to grant new licenses for the exploration of hydrocarbons, which is equivalent to the fact that sooner or later there will be no oil or gas exploitation, the de facto actions against the infrastructure of the sector are added, which can lead to that companies with active licenses decide to cancel the contracts due to the lack of guarantees for their execution.

Such is the case of the Emerald Energy oil company that, after the events in San Vicente del Caguan, Caquetá, where peasant and indigenous communities kidnapped several company employees, as well as 78 policemen, destroyed equipment and demanded the delivery of a million dollars in cash each year to allow operations, he decided to cancel the contract.

As seen in this case, the national government showed very little interest, if any, in guaranteeing the rights of the oil company and its workers and, on the contrary, tried to validate, through the use of euphemisms, the acts of vandalism and criminals that he disguised as a legitimate protest.

According to the president of the Colombian Association of Oil and Gas, ACP, Francisco José Lloreda, this situation is not exclusive to Emerald Energy, but rather most of the oil companies that operate in Colombia are subject to blockades and blackmail that hinder their operation.

At this rate, the end of the exploitation of hydrocarbons in our country could come much sooner than expected, with very serious consequences for the entire country, due to the decrease in energy capacity, and specifically for the municipalities that today benefit from employment and royalties generated by coal, gas and oil companies.

