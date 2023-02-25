Due to the construction of country houses and recreational centers, producers from Rivera pointed out that the fruit is no longer being produced in the municipality. It is estimated that there are currently less than 60 hectares for harvest. The Mayor does not respond.

By: Gloria Camargo

Rivera, known as the green municipality of Huila and one of the most accessible tourist destinations in the department thanks to its proximity to Neiva, is currently facing the other side of so-called predatory tourism.

A reality that is causing concern among its farmers, especially those dedicated to the production of cholupa, the flagship fruit of the department, which also has the denomination of origin, but which is being relegated due to the current agricultural displacement.

According to the Legal Representative of the Cholupa del Huila Cooperative, Arturo Pascuas Yáñez, for some years now, and silently, the extensive passion flower crops have been being dragged by machines to make way for real estate constructions.

Pascuas Yáñez exclusively pointed out that the reality now is that “we as producers are already having to leave for other municipalities because in Rivera, as is well known, tourism is completely encompassing us. The farms are being turned into country and recreational houses, so they are no longer leased to the producers, because they need to sell the farm and no type of land is leased because the contracts for it are made for a minimum of three years and the idea of them is to sell”, he pointed out.

A situation that has been generating alarm, because according to the same producer 10 or 8 years ago, this municipality had at least 120 hectares dedicated to the production of the fruit, however, for today, cholupa is only harvested in less than 60 hectares, forcing its producers to move to other municipalities to be able to cultivate.

Regarding the issue, Dilberto Trujillo, Secretary of Agriculture and Mining of the department of Huila, indicated that this office is already aware of agricultural displacement.

“This reality is negatively impacting the production of some crops that are very important for the department, in the municipality of Rivera the specific case occurs in cocoa and cholupa, since the crops are being replaced by the construction of country houses , luxurious houses and recreational centers. Those lands that we saw and that are so productive are being cut down. For example, in the case of cocoa, shade is required and logically, these projects imply the felling and deforestation of large areas of forests,” said the departmental official.

At the same time, Trujillo added with regard to cholupa, that it is no secret to anyone that these historic crops are migrating to other municipalities such as Campoalegre, “precisely because of the construction that is forcing them to leave the old agricultural areas,” but he added that this reality is also seen in Palermo, specifically in El Juncal, where the rice farmers are being replaced by construction of neighborhoods and country houses.

The silence of the Administration

On several occasions, specifically since Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Diario del Huila tried to communicate with the Mayor of the municipality of Rivera, John Jairo Yepes Perdomo, to find out what the Administration is doing to guarantee agricultural production and guarantee the food safety, regarding the construction and issuance of licenses for it, however, at the close of this edition it was not possible to obtain an answer.

However, Pascuas Yáñez indicated that from the union, they have not been able to obtain further responses from the Mayor’s Office, however, he pointed out that the public entity is aware of the agrarian reality.

“We haven’t really spoken with the mayor, but we were at the socialization of the issue of the Land Management Plan, where I personally emphasized that we, the producers, are being displaced to other municipalities to generate economy and work,” he explained.

And he added that “I told the previous government and also this one, I told them that whatever is happening with Rivera and that in a few years we will not have crops, and thus we will have to depend on other parties because we will have nowhere to cultivate. But they are ignoring these propositions and they approved the Land Management Plan. On several occasions they have been told that they are displacing the producer, because the owners of farms that have been selling for 30, 40 or 50 years are selling to build recreational farms where they dedicate themselves to the party, so the neighbor smells like corral and They practically force you to move,” he pointed out vehemently.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Agriculture pointed out that “the issue of the POTs is fundamental, because the municipalities have to ensure and guarantee that there are production areas to feed their localities, the departments and the country, but since they do not have an order, on urban or semi-urban areas, and on where it can be built, we are displacing productions that have good land for housing construction”.

Santiago Ríos Villalba, president of the Colombian Federation of Passion Flower Producers, Fedepasifloras, said that one of the situations that is generating this displacement and replacement of production by construction is due to the low economic returns that peasants have.

“Due to the low yields of the productions in the agricultural sector, the producers also see as a good way out, the sale of land to go to generate other types of productions in others. I think that the Territorial Ordering Plans should be reviewed very well, to know thanks to the information provided by the Rural Agricultural Planning Unit, to review and know which are going to be the areas that are going to be purely agricultural”.

The President also pointed out that the economic reality of the country’s agriculture increases this reality, which is not unique in Huila, but also occurs in a good part of the national territory.

departmental migration

Algeciras, Campoalegre, Gigante, Palermo, Colombia, Baraya and Tello, are the municipalities where, according to the Cooperative, they have had to migrate due to the lack of land for planting and fulfillment of sales goals per load.

“Really, the denomination of origin was handed over to 2 to 3 municipalities, so at the beginning we spoke for it to be extended to other neighboring municipalities, those that have the same agroecological and organoleptic characteristics of the cholupa, for this reason it was extended to the planting in other municipalities, because you have to think about expanding the crop because Rivera is very small, so it did not give us for export, “says the producer.

Meanwhile, it indicates that the call to all agrarian entities, understood as the Ministry of Agriculture, Departmental Secretariat and even municipal, is that “the good of the department’s producers be thought of, the terms of land use be reviewed again, establish which are the optimal lands for the agricultural part. In that there is a law that practically establishes which land must be designated and protected for exclusive agricultural use, but at this moment it is not being taken into account and that is what has happened to us. We are leaving our land to be able to sow elsewhere,” he said.

Huíla production

It is estimated that in this municipality there are currently 80 producers, and about 32 of them are associated with the cooperative, but many of them have already had to lease land in other villages such as Bajo Piravante, in Campoalegre, to meet the demand. of the product and also be able to generate income for their families.

Unfortunately, the agrarian leader reiterates that although “Rivera is the first producer of cholupa, given that initially it was where it started, some time ago up to 150 hectares could be counted for this crop, at that moment we are around 50 or 60 hectares ”.

A reality, which according to the public official, is affecting “negatively food production and which also implies an increase in the cost of land, because the sale for cultivation is per hectare, but for construction it is per square meter, tripling the cost from the earth”.

Finally, he pointed out that from the Board of Directors of the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Alto Magdalena, a call has been made for the Municipal Administrations to take these realities into account at the time of the environmental approval of the POTs.