Times could not be worse for Italy, for the eurozone and for the entire European Union (EU). The distrust inflicted on Prime Minister Mario Draghi, during a crazy day in parliament, Wednesday 20 July, followed by the announcement of his resignation, which should logically lead to new elections, comes as problems accumulate on the peninsula, at the risk of a worrying destabilization.

The country, weakened by covid-19, burdened by an impressive debt and prohibitive interest rates, can count on about 200 billion euros of the European post-pandemic emergency plan of which it is, with Spain, the main beneficiary. The Italian leader, who came to power in February 2021, himself a former president of the European Central Bank (ECB), was considered in Brussels the guarantee of a new confidence for the implementation of reforms that would put Italy back on track, perceived as the weak link in the euro zone.

The collapse of the coalition that supported Draghi comes within hours of the delicate announcements of the ECB, which is trying to put a stop to the decline in interest rates on sovereign debt, to try to curb inflation. The crisis also comes because Italy, whose gas consumption is 40 percent based on imports from Russia, is suffering the consequences of the war in Ukraine on its energy supplies.

A heavy past

This “perfect storm” was triggered by the defection of Forza Italia (Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing party), the Lega (Matteo Salvini’s far-right group) and the Movimento 5 Stelle, the anti-system group which, on 20 July, he refused to participate in the vote of confidence requested by Draghi in the senate. Thus ended the paradoxical experience whereby the most Eurosceptic parliament in the history of Italy lived with a prime minister who was the personification of the bailout of the eurozone after the financial crisis of 2011, called to the rescue of Italy in 2021 for bring the country out of the covid-19 emergency.

Destabilizing for the eurozone, the Italian political crisis is also destabilizing for the Union, which right now is implementing a historic recovery plan financed by a common debt. Mario Draghi’s ability to reform the Italian state and use European funds to revive the economy was seen, especially in Berlin, as proof of the validity of this European solidarity.

His resignation, at a time when two other pillars of the EU are weakened – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, the former from the consequences of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the latter from the loss of the parliamentary majority – represent a serious shock for the consolidation of the Union, for its leadership and for its cohesion on the international stage.