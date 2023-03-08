Francis Fukuyama, in the book “The end of history and the last man” (1992), affirmed that history, as a struggle of ideologies, had ended, with the appearance of a final world based on a liberal democracy that was imposed after the end of the Cold War.

Global conflicts, invasions, and wars soon undermined its announced happy ending.

There was no need to wait for time to contradict his thesis, several historians have distorted it with reason.

But it turns out that in our country there is another character, who does not predict its end, but rather denies its glorious past and its legitimate leaders.

Armando Martínez Garnica, president of the Colombian Academy of History, affirms that “it is the romantic novelists of the second half of the 19th century, especially Constancio Franco Vargas and Doña Soledad Acosta de Samper, who created the myths, both of José Antonio Galán, like Manuela Beltrán”.

I was surprised in a way, that today before basting this column, I chose a title, which I always do at the end, thinking about “The end of history and the last man.”

That theory that three decades ago served as a requiem against Marxist historians and a return to the 19th century, is their historical reference.

I did not choose this title to join him, but rather against his irreverent assertion before notable historians who bequeathed true treatises: Germán Arciniegas, Indalecio Liévano Aguirre, Antonio García, Juan Friede, Ignacio Torres Giraldo, Hugo Rodríguez Acosta and others, who also formed our conscience.

Armando Martínez Garnica’s assertion makes me suspect that he is the last man, at the end of Fukuyama’s history.

Investigating history does not need accreditation or academic fame, but scientific rigor when entering archives or consulting serious bibliographic sources.

Oral tradition and historical memory have the same, or perhaps more, weight than biased handling of documents found in an archive.

Armando Martínez, with a record left in 1878 by a librarian -we do not know if that librarian satisfied the interests of descendants with anonymous surnames- and now he wants to raise the controversy to reveal the classist history of an event that for decades has been considered the main internal cause of our independence.

Not knowing history would condemn us to repeat it.

Let’s say it more simply, ignoring community history would condemn us to resignation in the face of any act of oppression.

The community revolution began when Manuela Beltrán uprooted the edicts of the new taxes, configuring the popular response against the tax scourge with which the viceroyalty subjected New Granada.

That historical teaching, two hundred and forty years later, served as an example for the social protest that rejected the tax package that Alberto Carrasquilla wanted to impose on us.

Francisco Berbeo participated in the community political project against the inhumane neocolonial regime, together with the Rosillo Plata brothers and the military leadership of leader José Antonio Galán, but differing in economic and political interests.

If we know the historical role embodied by José Antonio Galán, we will explain clearly and by analogy the current moment of social transformations, of reforms whose approval must go through the Congress of the Republic, a hall of legislators who tear their clothes in favor of Colombians, but who vote against their health.

“All that patriotic mythology is from romantic, liberal people who published between 1870 and 1900.”

What will Armando Martínez try to annul Manuela Beltrán and José Antonio Galán, stigmatizing them as “mere fiction”? Surely relieve the leaders of the first popular uprising.

Comments