Editors and collaborators who take care of the music pages of Internazionale have prepared an auspicious playlist for 2023, containing some songs from this year that they particularly liked. Below they are in alphabetical order. The playlist instead is on Spotify, with the pieces in a different order.

Giovanni Ansaldo, music and opinion editor

CoviviMoonchild Sanelly

Several interesting things have been arriving from Africa in recent years, capable of speaking to our Western ears as well. An example of this is Moonchild Sanelly, a South African rapper and dancer who sings mainly in the Xhosa language. I discovered this piece by accident, taken from the album Phases, during a DJ set by the singer Majuri in a bar in Massa Martana, a small town in Umbria. And I’ve been listening to that quite a lot over the last few months. Thank you Majuri.

Jackie down the lineFountains DC

Irish Fontaines DC have made one of the most beautiful records of 2022, and this single that plunders Bigmouth strikes again by the Smiths is irresistible. Grian Chatten is a remarkable frontman and lyricist, capable of making even Generation Z appreciate rock. And that slightly Liam Gallagher-esque drawling way of singing reminds me of when I was a kid.

Daniele Cassandro, culture editor and manager of Internazionale extra

Wuthering heightsCécile McLorin Saving

Cécile McLorin Salvant is one of the most innovative jazz singers of recent years. Of her The cover of her by Wuthering heights by Kate Bush is a good example of the work, musical and theatrical, that she is able to do on pieces that are now the new standards.

2 die 4Tove Lo

Swedish Tove Lo is the only pop star today who talks about sex and relationships in a realistic and sometimes ruthless way. 2 die 4 is demented, irresistible dance pop with an archaeological sampling of Popcornone of the very first singles of electronic pop (1972).

Giovanna D’Ascenzi, photo editor

MasqueradeBeach House

When translating record reviews for the International pages, I often come across terms like infectious (contagious) e intoxicating (intoxicating), which in various cases are used with a positive meaning. Here, this song taken from the latest album by the Baltimore duo gives a good idea.

Running awayCate LeBon

The Welsh artist continues his oblique and somewhat Dadaist path between pop and art rock and this year he has given us an album, Pompeiiborn in lockdown in Joshua Tree, haunted by desires and questions.

Claudia Durastanti, writer and translator. She takes care of the Songs column

Ghost in the machineSZA feat Phoebe Bridgers

A crooked and enchanting song, which combines an almost vintage rnb melancholy (ten years ago English radios were invaded by bases like this) and Phoebe Bridgers’ atmospheric emo for a text full of scratches.

All the good timesAngel Olsen

If there is one piece that can hold together all the heartbreaking and country mystique of Dolly Parton, Lucinda Williams and Joan Baez it is this one, the equivalent of a door slammed gently and without even too much regret.

Patrizio Ruviglioni, collaborator

Lieutenant, Not Genea

Nu Genea are the outsiders of Italian pop in 2022. From the stagnation of trap and itpop they come out recovering the seventies funk of their Naples, to unite it with the rest of the Mediterranean tradition of yesterday and today. And, as independents, they are successful all over the world.

moonwalk, Cesare Cremonini

If mainstream Italian pop still has something to say, it’s for Cesare Cremonini, who fills stadiums with refined melodies and classy arrangements. The girl of the future not his best record, but Moonwalk – a poetic 2.0, on the last days of the father’s life – it is among the pieces of the year.

Jonathan Zenti, audio designer. Maintain the Podcast column

Midnight rainTaylor Swift

After the pandemic distances (even intellectual ones), Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff returned to their studio/little room in Brooklyn and got back to doing what they do best: she wrote easy songs that were impossible not to hum, he gave a sophisticated dress and innovative playing with his music machines, this time in a late-night dream-pop key. The result is the record that both made the most streams in one day on Spotify and sold the most copies on vinyl ever. In this song Swift gets under the covers with a thin and velvety voice, while Antonoff chases her with a lavalamp of oscillators that look like tireless ghosts.

River of mercyTears For Fears

The British duo’s ultra-melodic new wave takes a break to forgive everything they’ve done in life. A song that starts with sirens recorded on the street and immerses itself in a baptismal gospel that takes away all the sins of the world. “If by magic, you mean the ocean. If by tragic, you mean the end”. A river of forgiveness towards oneself, necessary to look ahead and make new courageous choices.