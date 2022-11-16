

The Carcano theater in Milan, 2020. (Nicola Marfisi, Agf)

On the evening of Wednesday 2 November, the Michelangelo room in Modena is three-quarters full. The totally private theater was inaugurated in 1988 and has never stopped since then, gradually enriching the variety of programming to attract different segments of the public. “In 2019 we reached 50,000 admissions, a satisfactory result for a provincial theater”, explains director Berto Gavioli.

Today, after two years of pandemic and in the midst of an energy crisis that is skyrocketing the cost of utilities, subscribers to prose shows are halved compared to the past, and the theater has decided to reduce the weekly evenings from three to two normally foreseen, in order to cut consumption and consolidate the public. “It was a difficult but unfortunately necessary choice, we are doing everything to stay on and ensure continuity,” Gavioli said, addressing the spectators with a short speech. The Michelangelo managed to survive the pandemic thanks to state subsidies, but must now rely on its own strength to get through the season, on which the energy crisis weighs like a sword of Damocles. “It is a difficult year. If the activities stop, and the dangers are many, you know that starting over is almost impossible,” said the director before the curtain rose.

The Michelangelo theater is not the only one having to deal with the impact of the energy crisis. Even in the big cities, the historic theaters, known nationally and internationally, are taking measures to mitigate the price increases and avoid compromising the season that has just begun. “The situation is the same for everyone”, observes Carlo Gavaudan, president of the Carcano theater in Milan, inaugurated in 1803 and located in the historic centre, a few minutes from Piazza del Duomo. “The structure has undergone various changes over time, but it is not particularly modern in terms of maintenance. Also for this reason we suffer heavily from the current condition”. To reduce costs, the Carcano has already taken steps to change the lighting system so as to illuminate the stage, hall and service areas only with LED systems. However, new equipment cannot always be exploited. Often, in fact, the external companies hosted by the structure ask to use their own tools: “We have made a very important investment that would allow us to save money, but not all companies are able to modify their lighting systems, and they force us to bear significant energy consumption ”, explains Gavaudan. See also Bad weather alarm, 120 people evacuated from a campsite on Lake Como In Turin, a similar situation is that of the Teatro Stabile – Teatro Nazionale foundation, which manages two theaters in the city center (the Carignano and the Gobetti) and the Fonderie Limone complex, in Moncalieri, in turn made up of two theatres, a school acting and various workshops. “On average, until 2019 we spent around 340 thousand euros a year on electricity and gas, for all the structures”, calculates the director Filippo Fonsatti. In 2022, the theater expects to spend more than 500,000 euros, almost double that. The estimate could drop slightly due to global warming, which hit Italy in September and October with temperatures well above the seasonal average: “Apart from the devastating news for the environment, we must admit that from a point of view from a purely accounting point of view this can help us”, says Fonsatti. In 2023, on the other hand, costs will grow by between 800 thousand and one million euros, also based on the volatility of gas prices. The cost increases did not come suddenly or unexpectedly, on the contrary. While the surge occurred sharply in the second half of 2022, the increases had been significant for months now. In July, the Roman theater of Brancaccio, in the Esquiline district, organized a 16-day contemporary dance festival, with a bill of 22 thousand euros: almost three times the eight thousand euros spent in 2021 and over seven times higher than that of 2020, of three thousand euros. “Actually, we had already suffered heavily from the increase”, underlines the artistic director Alessandro Longobardi.

Inevitably, the expensive energy also reached the theaters of the South. “The increase in electricity and gas bills, and price increases in general, have a potentially devastating impact on our structures”, explain Roberta Starace Caccavale and Giuseppe Caccavale, who direct the Politeama theater in Catanzaro. “Since last season we have already recorded increases in gas bills of 300 percent. On the other hand, the increase in electricity was more contained, given that we had already taken the first steps to reduce consumption”. In a communication last October, the mayor of Catanzaro Nicola Fiorita highlighted the difficulties encountered by the Politeama theater, inaugurated in 2002 and one of the main ones in the city: “With great efforts the available resources have been identified, inevitably lower than the past, with which to partially save the season and guarantee continuity to the Politeama organizational machine”, reads the document. In the future, the administration intends to improve the energy efficiency of the structure, also in order to save on bill costs, but now “the season must continue, we cannot block or reduce it. For us it would mean not working and not making people work”, explained the directors. See also Hu Henghua emphasized at the special meeting of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters to further improve the level of scientific and precise prevention and control to consolidate and expand the hard-won results of epidemic prevention and control_Chongqing Municipal People's Government Network

In the last two years, the world of theater has been put to the test by the pandemic, with a series of forced closures and uncertain and intermittent reopenings that have compromised, if not cancelled, the last two seasons. According to the Entertainment Yearbook of the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers (Siae), in 2020 admissions at the national level fell by more than 70 percent, and box office receipts increased from 426 million euros to 94.7 million euros, 78 per cent less. Data for 2021 is not yet available. Today the situation has improved, although without returning to the previous levels of attendance and income. Also thanks to the beautiful days and the theatrical season still at the beginning, at the end of October the Brancaccio theater recorded a volume of spectators and a turnover equal to 40 percent compared to the numbers of 2019. “The cost of heating and electricity weighs like a rent”, said the director Longobardi, but stopping the season is not an option: “If we stop, we’re dead, a closed theater will never reopen”. “Our audience is returning with a great desire to participate, but older season ticket holders are still very afraid to go indoors,” explained Gavaudan of the Carcano theater instead. “By putting all the problems together, we are living in a moment of great difficulty”.