The energy for companies will be capped until autumn

Good day,

the best news for business yesterday concerned the extension of subsidies for expensive energy. The so-called price ceilings were originally introduced only for the first three months of this year. Economy Minister Peter Dovhun will now extend them until September, following an agreement with Prime Minister Ľudovít Ódor.

It will help many. Wholesale prices have decreased significantly since autumn, but large electricity suppliers still keep their price lists at the level of last year’s extremes.

The state will also be able to extend the support, as it spends less money than expected on subsidies due to falling stock market prices.

The economic newsfilter has today 1400 wordsyou will read it in less than half an hour 6 minutes. It was prepared by Ján Kováč

1. Slovak Bankman-Fried collected tens of millions of euros from people. NAKA interfered with him yesterday

It is reminiscent of the story of the founder of the American crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried, who was also a mathematician with a reputation for genius, charmed investors and finally robbed them of their money. In his case, billions of dollars were involved, for which he faces life imprisonment.

In the Slovak version, it is “only” 50 million euros, which was collected by the Košice company Ax Capital Group from hundreds of people. The entrepreneur Peter Béreš, who is behind it, promised them returns of tens of percent.

They haven’t been able to get the money since the fall. “I believed that thanks to a genius mathematician, I would get into the investment league intended for celebrities. He convinced me that thanks to the bot he created for trading in the financial markets, he was really doing exceptionally well. But now it’s gone, I can’t get to the money I entrusted to him, and I’m afraid it was all a pyramid scheme,” he says