A mini nuclear reactor made in Italy to produce energy for future lunar bases. With a horizon that reaches the “subsequent” colonization of Mars and deep space. The aerospace match speaks Italian and sees ENEA and ASI, i.e. theItalian space agency.

Horizon at 15 months

For the next 15 months, the two agencies, taking advantage of the multidisciplinary skills, infrastructures and professionalism present in their centers (for Enea that of Bologna and Brasimone) will work to design and build the mini reactor which will have to be “light, reliable and safe”.

From cost analysis to roadmap

The task of the technicians and researchers is to outline the characteristics of the Italian Space Nuclear Reactor, and, as the Research Agency underlines, to identify “possible operational scenarios (lunar, Martian and deep space exploration), and technologies deemed critical”. Furthermore, among the activities there is also a cost-benefit analysis calibrated to the different scenarios of interest. And then the definition of a Research and Development roadmap for the subsequent phases.

Safe and modular reactor

«The basic principles for the design of the Space Nuclear Reactor are modularity, capable of guaranteeing an easy expansion of the available power, and the redundancy of the essential systems to guarantee maximum reactor safety – explains Mariano Tarantino, head of the Enea Safety Division and nuclear sustainability -. Particular attention will be paid to minimizing the total weight of the system to make possible transport on board a cargo rocket and the reliability of the components, favoring, where possible, mature technologies made in Italy».

The solution to energy problems

A technology, studied since the 1950s and used on the international scene to develop other mini-reactors which, according to the Space Agency, «could contribute to solving, in the long term, energy problems both in the exploration phases of other planets, and for travel and “exploration in deep space”.