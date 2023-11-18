The Energy Sustainable Homes program will be extended to six neighborhoods of the city

The Energy Sustainable Homes program launched as a pilot by EMCALI in 2015 with the aim of contributing to the protection of the planet and improving the living conditions of Cali residents, will be extended to another 2,639 homes in strata 1 and 2, in six city ​​neighborhoods.

This was confirmed by Juan Camilo Vallejo, executive director of the Non-Conventional Energy Fund of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, who pointed out that it is a model program in the country, which could be expanded to other regions.

“The project is generating a great social impact in the east, in the neighborhoods that have been prioritized for this flagship pilot project at the national level, which we hope to replicate in other departments,” said the manager.

This program, which already benefits 100 families from the Llano Verde and Potrero Grande neighborhoods, will be extended to more families from those two sectors, as well as Unión de Vivienda Popular, Promociones Populares, Marroquín III and Los Lagos, which requires an investment of $36,000 million.

Of that figure, $11,000 million is contributed by Emcali and the remainder by Fenoge.

The expansion of this program, which is part of the energy transition proposal presented by the National Government, will be accompanied by efficiency measures, such as the replacement of incandescent light bulbs with LEDs.

The Sustainable Homes project consists of the installation of photovoltaic solar energy generation systems, which allows families to generate part of the energy they consume during the hours of greatest solar radiation and only obtain that from the Emcali network during the hours when those that the photovoltaic system does not produce.

