The energy transition is impossible without productive transformation: Minister Cecilia López – news

With the self-confidence and frankness that have always characterized her, in addition to the experience that so many years of public service in high-ranking State positions give her, the Minister of Agriculture for Rural Development, Cecilia López Montaño, who occupies that post for the second time, was very direct in the ‘Economic Perspectives 2023’ forum, organized by the newspaper El Colombiano, in which she made her position on the energy transition very clear, which was interpreted as a direct message to her cabinet partner, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, who advocates that Colombia stop exploring and exploiting oil and gas to save the planet.

In the press release, issued today by the Communications Office of the Ministry of Agriculture, the position of Minister López Montaño in this sense is not mentioned, it only refers to the fact that in the forum she insisted on the need for approval in the National Development Plan the article that gives the green light to a rural cabinet that allows the articulation of public policies focused on the agricultural sector of the country.

However, the point of view of the economist Cecilia López Montaño was ignored, regarding the exploitation of hydrocarbons that, even, given the position of the Petro government in this sense, today, precisely, ExxonMobil announced its withdrawal from Colombia.

According to the Minister of Agriculture, “the rich countries made the green revolution, they used everything that they are prohibiting us from using and with that they achieved the productivity that has taken us out of the market, and we are so naive that we repeat that like parrots. The message is subtle,” she added.

He also asserted: “There is a nice way of saying it, the energy transition is impossible without the productive transformation, and the productive transformation in Colombia, and in most of our countries, is impossible without the recovery of the agricultural sector.”

In response to her comments in said forum, which were direct, the person who directed the panel asked her the following question: “Does this mean that you propose oil and gas exploration?” The minister immediately replied: “Don’t put me to fight because they kick me out tomorrow. Well, I’m happy, but good”.