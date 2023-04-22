The enlarged meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and the meeting of the Municipal Safety Committee_Dalian News_Dalian Tianjian.com

The enlarged meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee

The city safety committee meeting was held

Convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions

Research and deployment of safe production in our city

Forest fire prevention social stability work

Chen Shaowang presided over the meeting

On April 21, the enlarged meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and the meeting of the Municipal Safety Committee were held to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, implement the spirit of the province’s safety production and the second quarter work meeting of the Provincial Safety Committee, and study and deploy the city’s safety production , forest fire prevention, social stability work. Chen Shaowang, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, mayor, and director of the Municipal Safety Committee presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized thatIt is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on production safety, conscientiously implement the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council and the work requirements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, strengthen bottom-line thinking and red-line awareness, and never relax to do a good job in production safety.

It is necessary to fully grasp the safety precautions in key industries and key places, continue to carry out in-depth investigation and rectification of hidden dangers in production safety, and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

It is necessary to focus on safe production work during the peak tourist season, strengthen the safety management of various scenic spots, tourist projects, tourist facilities and large-scale activities, and ensure that citizens and tourists travel with peace of mind.

It is necessary to strictly grasp the supervision and law enforcement of safety production, strictly implement the requirements of “three managements and three musts”, zero tolerance and severe punishment for all kinds of safety production violations, so that safety production truly becomes a “red line” that cannot be stepped on.

It is necessary to comprehensively improve emergency response capabilities, strengthen emergency rescue team drills and preparations, and ensure that in the event of an emergency, the emergency plan is quickly activated to minimize the impact of accidents and sudden disaster losses.

The meeting emphasized thatIt is necessary to adhere to prevention first and combine prevention and fire fighting, and do a solid job in all aspects of forest fire prevention and fire fighting.

It is necessary to strengthen source control, proactively prevent fires in advance, strictly control fire sources, patrol and patrol, and early warning and response, and effectively watch the mountains, keep an eye on people, and control the fire.

It is necessary to strengthen strict management in accordance with the law, implement the system of divisional responsibility for leaders, and use the “four nos and two straights” method to sink to the front line for inspection and supervision, maintain a high-pressure and severe crackdown on illegal wild fire use, and form a strong supervision and deterrence.

It is necessary to strengthen emergency response, regularly study and judge consultations, strengthen on-duty preparations, and make good material reserves to ensure that in the event of a fire, it can be extinguished scientifically, efficiently and safely.

It is necessary to strengthen publicity and guidance, carry out forest fire prevention publicity in all directions and in various forms, and actively create a strong atmosphere of “forest fire prevention is everyone’s responsibility”.

The meeting emphasized thatWe must insist on moving the gate forward, addressing the source, and go all out to do a good job in social stability.

It is necessary to strengthen the investigation and early warning. Persist in catching early and small signs, discovering and solving early signs of sexual orientation problems in a timely manner.

Risk screening should be strengthened. Persist in moving the gate forward and the center of gravity downward, give full play to the role of grassroots governance grid members, and effectively resolve conflicts at the grassroots level and resolve them in the bud.

To strengthen conflict resolution. Strictly implement the work of leading cadres to receive visits and resolve cases, and promote the “double solution” of complaints and visits.

It is necessary to strengthen the backlog of cases. Resolutely implement the requirements of “three in place and one treatment”, so that the people’s demands are reasonably solved, the ideological education of unreasonable demands is in place, the assistance and assistance for life difficulties are in place, and illegal behaviors are dealt with in accordance with the law.

The meeting emphasized thatIt is necessary to adhere to the responsibility of guarding the territory and fulfilling the responsibility of guarding the territory, and earnestly shoulder the political responsibility of maintaining security and stability.

It is necessary to compact and compact the work responsibility. Departments at all levels must earnestly improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution. Comrades in charge of the party and government must earnestly assume the responsibility of “the first responsible person” and comprehensively investigate hidden risks with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”. Implement the work tasks to the head and to the post, and resolutely prevent all kinds of formalism and bureaucracy.

It is necessary to strictly grasp the supervision and inspection. The Municipal Security Committee Office, Forest Defense Guidance Office, and Joint Letters and Calls Office should organize the establishment of a supervision and inspection team to help solve pain points, difficulties, and blockages with the spirit of nailing, leaving no hidden dangers or dead ends.

It is necessary to strictly implement the system of leading cadres on duty and 24 hours on duty, and strictly implement the system of reporting major information to ensure smooth communication, rapid response, and efficient operation.

Lu Daoming, reporter of Dalian News Media Group