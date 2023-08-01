Home » The entire Riviera of Emilia-Romagna is suitable for bathing – News
News

The entire Riviera of Emilia-Romagna is suitable for bathing – News

by admin
The entire Riviera of Emilia-Romagna is suitable for bathing – News

The Riviera of Emilia-Romagna is suitable for bathing. In the light of the latest sampling carried out by Arpae yesterday, the parameters recorded in the 98 beach-points and locations usually tested by the Ferrarese in Cattolica are within the norm. On the basis of the survey carried out, the positive data of the sea along the coast already highlighted by the analyzes carried out on 14 June are confirmed.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Undergraduate majors of 18 universities and colleges in Hebei are open to migrant workers, Luoyang Trade Union grants tuition fees for artisan talents to upgrade their academic qualifications

You may also like

Gallery: A bucket stuck in mud near the...

After Russian Missile Attacks, Ukraine’s Grain Export Industry...

Bezos in Procida, lunch at Corricella for the...

Accident in northern Peru leaves at least 10...

They recover more than two kilometers of public...

Trapped and Abandoned: Zhuozhou Residents Seek Urgent Rescue...

Meta Intends to Launch Personality-Endowed AI Chatbots to...

The agreement of more than 1000 million euros...

Will the president be able to designate the...

Mondadori Group, profit grows to €12.2 million in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy