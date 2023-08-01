The entire Riviera of Emilia-Romagna is suitable for bathing – News

The Riviera of Emilia-Romagna is suitable for bathing. In the light of the latest sampling carried out by Arpae yesterday, the parameters recorded in the 98 beach-points and locations usually tested by the Ferrarese in Cattolica are within the norm. On the basis of the survey carried out, the positive data of the sea along the coast already highlighted by the analyzes carried out on 14 June are confirmed.

