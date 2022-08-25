According to recent data from the Ministry of Water Resources, Since July, the rainfall in the Yangtze River Basin has been reduced by 45% compared with the same period of the previous year, which is the lowest in the same period since 1961. It is experiencing the most severe meteorological drought since 61 years, and there is a rare “reverse dry season in the main flood season”. At the same time, the inflow of water from the main and tributaries of the Yangtze River was 20% to 80% lower than that of the same period of the previous year, and the inflow volume of the upper and middle reaches was the lowest since 1949.

The water level of the main stream of the Yangtze River and Dongting Lake and Poyang Lake was 4.85-6.13 meters lower than the same period of the previous year, and the water surface area of ​​Dongting Lake and Poyang Lake was reduced by 3/4 compared with June.

On August 4, the water level of Poyang Lake was lower than the dry water level, setting a record for the earliest dry water period since records began in 1951. Dongting Lake fell below the low water level on August 4, the earliest since 1971.

Judging from the images taken by the Jilin-1 satellite, Poyang Lake and Dongting Lake have both “shrunk into a flash of lightning”.

Comparison of Dongting Lake in August 2021 and August 2022it can be clearly found that the water level in August 2022 is significantly lower than the same period last year, exposing a larger area of ​​the lake bottom.

Comparison of Poyang Lake taken on July 14, 2021 and August 8, 2022it can also be found that the water level of Poyang Lake in August 2022 is significantly lower than the same period last year, exposing a larger area of ​​the lake bottom.

Affected by the continuous high temperature weather, many places in the south also suffered from severe meteorological drought, and there were even many wildfires in Chongqing.

The picture below shows the Jilin-1 satellite inAt 11:37 on August 18, 2022, many mountain fires were burning on both sides of the Yangtze River in Fuling District, Chongqing.