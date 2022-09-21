Mario Cenedese, founder with the children of Idealstile and Alpine of Susegana, passed away at the age of 87. Originally from Colfosco, he emigrated as a young man, moving to France for work.

After his experience as a bricklayer, in 1967 Mario returned to Italy where he continued to do this job. Around the mid-seventies the decision to set up on his own and to work as a craftsman, specialized in the assembly of false ceilings.

In 1987, together with his sons Moreno and Walter, he founded Idealstile srl in Susegana, specialized in interior finishing in the building sector. The company has now become a leader in the sector.

It has an internal staff of specialized installers, technicians and employees of over 40 employees, over about 200 external installers, and operates throughout Italy and also abroad. Mario was present in the company until 2010. Then unfortunately he fell ill with Alzheimer’s. Lovingly cared for by the whole family, for the last three years he has been a guest in the Fenzi retirement home in Conegliano, where his wife Norma has also moved to be closer to him.

He died yesterday. He was divided between work (he was very proud of the company), family and Alpine. As long as he could, he was an active member of the Susegana Alpini and participated in many meetings. Deep condolences throughout the Suseganese community, both among the entrepreneurs of the sector and in the way of associations, where Mario was esteemed and appreciated.

In addition to his wife and children, he leaves his grandchildren Debora, Massimo, Marco, Luca and Alessandro and his daughters-in-law Patrizia and Marika. The funeral ceremony will be celebrated tomorrow afternoon at 3 pm in the parish church of Susegana where the rosary will be recited this evening at 7.30 pm.

THE CORDOGLIO DI ZAIA

«Mario Cenedese was a man who had made work and sacrifice reasons for his life, an example for his family and for all those who knew him. I want to remember him as a model of a Venetian dedicated to his affections and to his work, a man who had been able to build his fortune with sacrifice starting from his experience as an emigrant. There are many values ​​that he has been able to express. Last but not least, the dedication to volunteer work that he exercised under the Alpine hat ».

«It is important to remember figures like that of Mario, men capable of putting sacrifice in the first place – concludes the Governor -. I offer my condolences and those of the Veneto Region to the children and the whole Cenedese family ».