The Environmental Impact of Air Conditioning and the Search for Solutions

Air Conditioning: A Worldwide Debate on Environmental Impact and Necessity

Widespread in the United States, criticized in Europe, coveted in South Asia… Given the intensification of heat waves, air conditioning has become a topic of worldwide debate.

For better or worse, it is one of the most widespread environmental adaptation solutions in a warming world. For millions of inhabitants, air conditioning has become a quasi-essential good, which ensures their survival, according to experts.

But while air conditioning brings immediate relief to its users, it is costly to the global climate.

Because to power those appliances, power plants release more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, warming the planet even more.

Currently, the air conditioning of inhabited spaces is responsible for the emission of approximately one billion tons of CO2 per year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), out of a total of 37,000 million emitted worldwide.

Is it possible to stop this vicious circle? Yes, say the specialists, through the development of renewable energy, less energy-intensive air conditioners and other cooling techniques.

“Some purists think we shouldn’t use air conditioning at all, but I think it’s just not feasible,” Robert Dubrow, director of Yale University’s Center on Climate Change and Health, told AFP.

Access to air conditioning saves tens of thousands of lives a year, a number that is growing, according to a recent IEA report.

Studies show that the risk of heat-related death is reduced by approximately 75% in homes with air conditioning.

In the United States, where approximately 90% of homes are equipped with these devices, other studies have highlighted the role of air conditioning in protecting the population, and the potentially devastating effect of power outages amid the wave of heat.

But globally, of the 3.5 billion people who live in hot climates, only about 15% have air conditioning, the IEA estimates.

Therefore, the number of air conditioners in the world (about 2 billion today) will skyrocket, due to the combined effect of rising temperatures and rising incomes. Particularly in China, India and Indonesia.

In India, the proportion of households equipped with air conditioners could increase from 10% to 40% by 2050, significantly reducing the population’s exposure to heat, according to a recent study.

But the additional electricity required would be equivalent to the annual production of a country like Norway. If India’s grid still uses the same amount of fossil fuel, that would mean around 120 million more tonnes of CO2 emitted, or 15% of the country’s power sector emissions today.

The problems posed by air conditioning do not end there.

Conditioners often use refrigerant gases (HFC type) that can be thousands of times hotter than CO2 when released into the atmosphere.

In addition, by blowing hot air onto the streets, air conditioning contributes to urban heat island effects. A 2014 study simulated a 1°C night-time temperature rise in the city center.

Air conditioning also raises a huge equity issue.

The cost prevents many families from accessing that comfort. And even if the device is installed, the price of the electricity bill can force them to choose between cooling and other essential needs.

According to Enrica De Cian, a researcher on these issues at the Ca’ Foscari University in Venice, “some countries”, but also “some vulnerable people”, such as the elderly or pregnant women, “really need air conditioning”. But combining it with other “complementary” approaches is essential.

In the first place, he believes that the share of renewable energies in the production of electricity must continue to be increased, so that the energy used by air conditioners generates fewer emissions.

But also continue to develop and install affordable air conditioners that use less energy, which start-ups are working on. The IEA advocates for stricter efficiency standards, but also for air conditioners not to be regulated below 24°C.

“We must manage to cool down feasibly,” Dubrow sums up, because with global warming “things will only get worse.” In any case, he considered that many of these solutions are “very feasible.”

“Applying them is just a matter of political will,” he stressed.

As the debate on air conditioning and its environmental impact intensifies, it is clear that finding sustainable solutions to cool our spaces is crucial to both our comfort and the health of the planet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

