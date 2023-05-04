Home » The envoy of the President of the Sovereignty Council vows to expose the countries involved in the Sudan war
News

Sudani Net:

The envoy of the President of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, to a number of countries, Ambassador Dafa Allah Al-Hajj, made statements to BBC Radio, in which he revealed the involvement of countries in supporting unnamed parties in Sudan.

“We will cross the bridge when we reach it, and we will reveal all the information at a later time,” Daffallah al-Hajj added.

Al-Burhan’s envoy denied the existence of direct negotiations between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Dafa Allah Al-Hajj said in a press conference held in Cairo that representatives of the Army and Rapid Support will not sit face to face.

The envoy of the President of the Sovereignty Council began a tour that includes several countries, where he had met the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

