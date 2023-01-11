Original title: Yin Yong said in an exclusive interview with a CCTV reporter: “Class B and B management” does not matter, the government still has to take responsibility for epidemic prevention and control (quote)

The epidemic in Beijing has passed the peak of infection (topic)

From January 8 this year, the new type of coronavirus infection has been adjusted to “Class B and B tubes”. As the capital, how will Beijing respond next? How to coordinate epidemic prevention and control and production and life in a more targeted manner? CCTV reporter exclusively interviewed Yin Yong, Acting Mayor of Beijing. Yin Yong said that the epidemic in Beijing has passed the peak period of infection, and the next stage is to scientifically build an epidemic monitoring and early warning system to strengthen monitoring of new mutant viruses.

Scientific monitoring and early warning to prevent virus mutation

Yin Yong said that “Class B and B management” does not matter, and the government still has to assume the relevant responsibilities for epidemic prevention and control. The epidemic in Beijing has passed the peak period of infection, and the entire population should be said to have built new capabilities in terms of immunity. In the next stage, we will scientifically build a monitoring and early warning system for the epidemic, including some sentinel points, fever clinics in hospitals, etc. We will strengthen monitoring of new mutant viruses to prevent mutations that may affect our current social production and production that have returned to normal. Life.

Elderly people with reduced blood oxygen concentration can go to community medical institutions to inhale oxygen

Yin Yong said that it is necessary to observe the mode and channel of the spread of the epidemic in the community, including monitoring sewage, etc., especially the possible impact of the new variant virus. Here are mainly the elderly, as well as some people with underlying diseases, including children, pregnant women, and the disabled, so that they can reduce the risk of infection as much as possible. Some elderly people have lower blood oxygen levels and can go to Community medical institutions go to oxygen. To continue to promote vaccination, for some groups at risk of severe disease, some medical interventions can be carried out in time and in advance.

To build a strong primary medical care to make it more convenient for the common people

Yin Yong said that Beijing will further improve the medical service system, including 120 transfer, outpatient and emergency reception, and capacity building in critical care. One of the most important is to establish a hierarchical medical system.

In this epidemic, primary medical care has played a key role, because it is very convenient because it is close to the people. Therefore, it is necessary to increase the allocation of medical resources to the grassroots and enhance the service guarantee capability.

To give enterprises a space to recuperate and recuperate

Yin Yong said that it is necessary to build service guarantee capabilities for the normal production and life of the entire society, including key industries such as express delivery and food delivery, and to help these companies to prepare for protection and manpower. It is also necessary to increase support for enterprises. It has been difficult for enterprises in the past three years, and they have borne a large amount of social costs for the entire epidemic prevention. We must give enterprises a space to recuperate and allow them to have room for further development. In determining this year’s economic growth , When the tax index is related to the enterprise, it will consider allowing the enterprise to have further resources, financial resources, etc. to recover and develop.According to CCTV News