Li Wenxiu, deputy director of the Hainan Provincial Health Commission, said at a press conference on epidemic prevention and control in Hainan Province on the 29th that the number of reported infections in Hainan Province on the 28th decreased by 33 cases compared with the 27th, and the number of socially infected people further decreased, and the epidemic situation maintained a downward trend.

According to the news released by the Hainan Health Commission on the 29th, Hainan Province added 120 new cases of infection on the 28th, and a total of 20,290 cases of infection have been reported in this round of epidemics. As of the 28th, a total of 12,707 cases have been cured and discharged in Hainan.

Li Wenxiu said that Sanya reported 90 cases of infection on the 28th, a decrease of 8 cases from the 27th, and the situation of epidemic prevention and control is getting better. Compared with the 27th, Danzhou decreased by 14 cases, Ledong decreased by 5 cases, and Wanning decreased by 5 cases. Ledong has not reported socially infected people for several consecutive days, and the prevention and control situation continues to improve. Lingao reported 2 cases of centralized isolation of infected persons. Lingshui and Lingao maintain a clear social face. Haikou reported 3 key personnel in closed-loop management of designated hospitals and 1 social case. Ding’an, Wuzhishan, Qionghai, and Changjiang recorded zero new additions for many days.

Original title: The epidemic situation in Hainan continues to decline, and the number of infected people in the society is further reduced