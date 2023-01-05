News from our newspaper On January 4, the reporter learned from the press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown virus infection in Guizhou Province held by the Information Office of the Provincial Government that at this stage, the epidemic situation in our province has reached the peak of the epidemic and entered a plateau period. Gradually decline.

On December 7, 2022, the Comprehensive Team of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council issued the “Notice on Further Optimizing and Implementing the Prevention and Control Measures for the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic”; “Overall Plan”. The Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government attached great importance to it, and held a provincial epidemic prevention and control leading group meeting and a provincial video and telephone conference on epidemic prevention and control work, comprehensively arranged and deployed, detailed key tasks, and allowed the masses to “see doctors, medicines, and cadres” to promote From infection prevention to “health protection and severe disease prevention”.

Strengthen policy coherence and implementation. On December 10, 2022, the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group issued the “Implementation of the National New Ten Optimal Measures for Epidemic Prevention and Control Implementation Plan”, which clarified 33 measures; “Notice on the Implementation Plan of “Class B and B Management””, implementing the seven “no longer” requirements such as no longer implementing isolation control for people infected with the new crown virus, and no longer judging close contacts.

Strengthen the reserve of medical treatment capacity. All hospitals above the second level and primary medical and health institutions in the province have set up fever clinics (consulting rooms) to meet the needs of the masses for first consultation at the grassroots level. At present, all medical institutions in the province can receive nucleic acid positive patients. The number of intensive care beds in the province’s tertiary hospitals has reached the national requirement of 4% of the number of open beds, and there are 1,406 intensive care physicians and 3,710 intensive care professional nurses. In addition, there are 3,867 reserve physicians and 3,043 reserve nurses in the province who are convertible to ICU. Through the teaching and learning method, 2,269 ICU reserve doctors and 5,162 reserve nurses were trained.

Strengthen the guarantee of drug production and supply. 20 enterprises in the province are operating at full capacity 24 hours a day to produce 18 varieties of drugs to strengthen market supply. Second-level and above medical institutions in the province will dynamically stockpile therapeutic drugs and testing reagents according to the daily usage of 3 months, and grass-roots medical and health institutions according to 15% to 20% of the serving population in the jurisdiction. Actively coordinate with the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Health and Health Commission to help solve the gap in drug reserves. When deploying medical treatment and treatment drugs, more than half of the drugs are supplied to the grassroots. Give full play to the unique advantages of traditional Chinese medicine in Guizhou, issue preventive prescriptions and guidelines for home intervention, strengthen the production and supply of decoctions for the treatment or prevention of infectious diseases.

Strengthen the protection of key populations. Conduct a thorough investigation of more than 4.3 million permanent residents over the age of 65 in the province, and implement hierarchical and classified management. From January 2, free “epidemic prevention health kits” will be distributed to 1.33 million key and sub-key groups. The distribution targets are key groups aged 65 and above, including key groups and sub-key groups in the national classification group. Key groups are those younger than 80-year-old elderly with unstable underlying diseases, or older than or equal to 80 years old who have not been fully vaccinated, dialysis patients and disabled elderly; sub-key groups are those younger than 80 years old with stable underlying diseases and have not been fully vaccinated The elderly who have been vaccinated, or those who are older than or equal to 80 years old, have no underlying diseases or stable underlying diseases, and have been fully vaccinated.

In addition, our province has strengthened the vaccination against the new crown virus. As of January 2, the province has accumulatively vaccinated 34.5422 million people and 90.9585 million doses, and the vaccination rate of the whole province is 89.57%. 92%.

The relevant person in charge of the Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminded at the press conference that although the epidemic situation in our province has reached the peak of the epidemic and has entered a plateau period, the Spring Festival travel and the Spring Festival are coming, and the cluster of epidemics during holidays and the entry of people infected with the new crown virus after “Class B and B management” The possible outbreak of the epidemic cannot be ignored, and the epidemic situation is still complicated and severe. In order to further reduce the peak pressure, in daily production and life, the masses should abide by the epidemic prevention regulations, and those who meet the vaccination requirements should do a good job of vaccination, strengthen personal protection, and do a good job of self-health monitoring.

Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology cooperates with Ali Health to open Guizhou epidemic prevention material guarantee zone

Our reporter learned on January 4 that the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guizhou Province, together with Ali Health, sought to dispatch emergency medicines and anti-epidemic materials such as Lianhua Qingwen from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. In the later period, we will continue to increase the input of materials according to the actual situation. Guizhou residents open the Taobao app and search for “Guizhou Epidemic Prevention”, or enter “Tmall Buy Medicine”, and they can go directly to the “Guizhou Epidemic Prevention Material Guarantee Zone” for purchase on demand.

The reporter entered the page and saw that residents in the area covered by this precise delivery only need to fill in the local delivery address, and after confirming their identity and main symptoms with their real names, they can purchase acetaminophen, Lianhua Qingwen and other epidemic prevention materials .

It is understood that at present, AliHealth has successively cooperated with the precision delivery of medicines in Beijing, Jiangxi, Chongqing, Zhejiang, Anhui and other places to help the people in urgent need to obtain urgent medical supplies quickly. In order to ensure the drug needs of the people in Guizhou, Ali Health has opened a 24-hour operation, which has increased manpower by 3 times to ensure that the order of pharmaceutical equipment is out of the warehouse.

