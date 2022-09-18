(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Tianjin epidemic is in a period of rapid development, and many places in Lhasa have returned to normal order in an orderly manner

China News Agency, Beijing, September 17th. Comprehensive news: China‘s National Health and Medical Commission announced on the 17th that there were 140 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in mainland China on the 16th, of which 64 were imported from abroad and 76 were local. There were 578 new asymptomatic infections, including 73 imported cases and 505 local cases. No new deaths were reported.

As of 24:00 on the 16th, there are 4,088 confirmed cases in mainland China, a total of 5,226 deaths, and a total of 248,025 confirmed cases. There are currently 586 confirmed cases imported from abroad, with a total of 23,333 confirmed cases and no deaths.

The number of local infections in mainland China continues to decline, and the epidemic in Tianjin is in a period of rapid development

On the 16th, 581 new cases of local infections (confirmed + asymptomatic) were added in mainland China, and the daily increase of local infections fell below 600 for the first time since August 6. The above-mentioned infected persons involve 21 provinces, of which Guiyang and Sichuan have more than 100 cases.

On the same day, 76 new local confirmed cases in mainland China came from 13 provinces: 34 in Sichuan, 10 in Tibet, 8 in Guizhou, 5 in Tianjin, and 5 or less in each of the other 9 provinces; new local asymptomatic infections were added that day There are 505 cases in 20 provinces: 146 in Guizhou, 87 in Sichuan, 56 in Tibet, 45 in Guangxi, 40 in Tianjin, 30 in Shandong, 25 in Hubei, 23 in Xinjiang, and 15 in each of the other 12 provinces. The following additions.

On the 16th, Tianjin reported 45 new local infections (5 confirmed cases and 40 asymptomatic cases), of which 17 were non-control personnel. Nearly 100 local infections have been reported in Tianjin in the past three days.

Tianjin issued a notice saying that at present, the local epidemic situation in Tianjin is in a period of rapid development. Continuous nucleic acid screening has detected socially infected people, and the risk of community transmission is high. In order to resolutely block the hidden spread of the epidemic, Tianjin continued to carry out nucleic acid testing across the city on the 17th. All people living in Tianjin should remain relatively static in their place of residence at that time, and conduct nucleic acid testing according to unified arrangements. Not one person is missed.

Guiyang, Guizhou successfully created 166 epidemic-free communities, and implemented stricter static management in the main urban area of ​​Zhijin County

Guizhou Province added 8 local confirmed cases and 146 asymptomatic infections on the 16th, still mainly from Guiyang City and Zhijin County, Bijie City. Among them, 8 new local confirmed cases and 86 asymptomatic infections were added in Guiyang City. A total of 35 local confirmed cases and 833 asymptomatic infections were reported in this round of epidemic.

Guiyang City announced on the 17th that the city began to create “epidemic-free communities” on September 13. As of 12:00 on the 17th, there were 166 “epidemic-free communities” successfully created in the city. The successfully created “epidemic-free community” has realized that residents can move in an orderly manner in the community, supermarkets in the community can operate with limited flow, and restaurants can conduct catering operations without providing dine-in. Guiyang officials said that the city will promote the creation of “epidemic-free communities” on a larger scale to meet the various needs of citizens who have adhered to static management for more than ten days.

In Zhijin County, Bijie City, there were no new local confirmed cases on the 16th, and 59 new local asymptomatic infections. In the past 4 days, Zhijin County has reported more than 550 local infections.

Zhijin County issued an announcement on the 17th that at present, the epidemic situation in some areas of the county is showing a multi-point spread, and the prevention and control situation is still severe. In order to effectively curb the spread of the epidemic to populated areas, Zhijin County decided to implement stricter temporary static management in the main urban area of ​​the county, requiring personnel, vehicles, and shops to “strictly quiet down”. The implementation time of this “strict static management” is from 10:00 on September 17 to the realization of the “dynamic zero” goal of social infection in the whole county.

According to local reports, the current round of the epidemic in Zhijin County began on September 3, and the first cases were people returning from other places.

The epidemic situation in Neijiang, Sichuan is still developing, and many places in Tibet and Lhasa return to normal order in an orderly manner

The epidemic situation in Chengdu, Sichuan Province continued to improve. On the 16th, 1 new case of local asymptomatic infection was found in a centralized isolation point. From 12:00 on the 15th, Chengdu has gradually and orderly resumed normal production and life order.

As another key area of ​​this round of epidemic in Sichuan Province, Neijiang City added 12 local confirmed cases and 70 asymptomatic infections on the 16th, and a total of more than 400 local infections have been reported in the past 5 days. According to previous official news, the first case of the epidemic in Neijiang City was infected with the Omicron variant BA.2.76, which is the main epidemic strain in Sichuan Province and surrounding provinces, but the source of infection of this case is not yet known. At present, Neijiang City has further upgraded its social management and control under the condition of static management of the whole city.

On the 16th, Tibet added 10 local confirmed cases and 56 asymptomatic infections. This is the first time that the number of daily infections in Tibet has dropped to double digits since the current round of epidemics exceeded 100 cases on August 13. As of 24:00 on the 16th, more than 16,000 local infections have been reported in this round of epidemic in Tibet.

Lhasa is one of the key areas in Tibet for the current round of the epidemic. As the epidemic situation continues to improve, Liuwu New District, Economic Development Zone, Chengguan District and Liangdao Streets in Lhasa City have returned to normal order in an orderly manner. Chengguan District, Lhasa City issued a notice on the evening of the 16th, saying that the district’s winning bottom street is low. The risk area will resume normal production and living order in an orderly manner from 0:00 on the 17th.

The epidemic situation in Chongqing is stable and controllable, and the epidemic situation in Chifeng, Inner Mongolia is improving

Chongqing announced on the 17th that the city added 2 local confirmed cases and 2 asymptomatic infections on the 16th. From 0:00 to 15:00 on the 17th, there were zero new additions in the city. Since September 9, a total of 17 new local infections have been reported in Chongqing, of which 8 are closed-loop managers who came to Chongqing and returned to Chongqing from key areas outside the city, and the other 9 cases involved 3 outbreaks. Among them, 5 cases of infection have been reported in the “9.14” Tongnan epidemic, and the possibility of new infections cannot be ruled out in the follow-up; the other 4 cases are from Yuzhong District, and the two outbreaks involved have been controlled.

According to the Chongqing Municipal Health and Health Commission, since September 12, the city has carried out normalized nucleic acid testing in the central urban area, and 14.047 million people have been tested, and the results are all negative. Overall, the epidemic situation in the city is stable and controllable.

Inner Mongolia added 3 local confirmed cases and 9 asymptomatic infections on the 16th. As of 24:00 on the 16th, there were 288 local confirmed cases and 356 asymptomatic infections in Inner Mongolia, mainly from Chifeng City.

It is reported that the current round of the epidemic in Chifeng City started on September 3. In Wengniute Banner of the city, 7 local positive people were detected in the screening of key personnel under non-closed-loop management. Subsequently, the number of infections surged, resulting in Inner Mongolia’s death on September 5. From January to 8th, the number of infected people increased by more than 100 for 4 consecutive days. As of 24:00 on the 16th, Chifeng City has reported nearly 600 local infections.

Chifeng City announced on the 17th that on the 16th, the city added 1 case of local confirmed and asymptomatic infections, all of which were detected at the centralized isolation point. At present, the social situation in the central urban area of ​​Chifeng has been cleared for three consecutive days, and the number of new cases has continued to decrease. (Finish)

