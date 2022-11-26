On November 25, the Municipal Government Information Office held the 149th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Li Pan, deputy director of the Municipal Health and Health Commission, introduced that at present, the epidemic is in a stage of high fluctuations, and the number of new infections in a single day in the short term The number may still fluctuate, and the situation of the epidemic is still severe and complicated.

The number of reported infections in high-risk areas is still high

Li Pan reported that from 00:00 to 18:00 on November 25, there were 133 new local confirmed cases in Chongqing, and 5035 new local asymptomatic infections.

On November 24, the city reported 6,378 new infections (excluding 122 cases transferred from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases), a decrease of 1,170 cases from the 23rd. The momentum has been initially contained.

As far as the central urban area is concerned, a total of 5,311 new infections were reported in 11 districts, a decrease of 1,203 cases compared with the 23rd, of which more than 1,000 new cases were reported in two districts including Yuzhong District and Jiangbei District, accounting for 38% of the total in the central urban area; 502 infected people were found in the society, accounting for 9.5%, a slight rebound from the 23rd. Jiulongpo District, Banan District, Yubei District, Liangjiang New District, Nan’an District, High-tech Zone and other six districts accounted for less than 5% , Jiangbei District, Yuzhong District, Beibei District, Dadukou District and other four districts accounted for more than 10%.

The effectiveness of coordinated prevention and control in the central urban area and the strengthening of social management and control have been further consolidated. Some towns, streets and communities have not seen new social developments for several days, but there are still some areas where the epidemic is still very serious, and the number of infected people reported in high-risk areas is still above the The high level requires all districts in the central urban area to continue to strengthen the coordinated prevention and control of the whole area, combine the actual situation, highlight the key points, and implement scientific and precise prevention and control by category.

For districts and counties outside the central urban area, a total of 1,067 new infections were reported on the 24th, basically the same as on the 23rd, accounting for 16.7% of the city’s total; 239 cases of infection were found in the community, accounting for 22.4%. Among them, 657 new cases were reported in a single day in Liangping District, and 190 cases were reported from the public, accounting for 28.92%, which is still in the rapid rise stage; Dianjiang County, Xiushan County, Wuxi County, and Fuling District are still in the epidemic development period; other epidemic-related cases Districts and counties reported a total of 40 cases of social infection on the 24th, a decrease of 16 cases from the previous day, and the epidemic situation was generally stable.

Li Pan said that as of 24:00 on November 24, there were 42,732 new crown patients and asymptomatic infections in hospitals (including shelter hospitals) in the city, including 194 common cases, 29 severe cases, and 15 critical cases. and asymptomatic infected patients are in stable condition. A total of 3,322 people were discharged from the hospital on the 24th, and more than 11,000 people were discharged from the hospital in this round of the epidemic.

Since the current round of the epidemic, a total of more than 80,000 key material passes have been processed

According to Chen Yongzhong, deputy director of the Municipal Transportation Bureau, since the current round of the epidemic, in terms of keeping the main traffic arteries open, the city’s railways have delivered an average of 294,000 tons of freight per day; civil aviation has more than 50 flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and other places every day ; Expressway toll stations and service areas are all open, with an average daily traffic of about 140,000 trucks; in terms of water transport and logistics, the city’s ports and terminals are operating normally, and the average daily container throughput of Orchard Port in the central city is 2,300 TEUs, which is basically the same as before the epidemic.

“Currently, no matter the major traffic arteries passing through our city from other provinces or cities, or the major passages from outside the city to our city’s supplies of grain, oil, meat, fruits and vegetables, etc., they are all smooth.” Chen Yongzhong said that in terms of strengthening transportation guarantees, The following measures have been mainly taken: implement the epidemic prevention and control measures for truck drivers, and adhere to the principle of “purchase and go and chase + closed-loop management”; the pass certificates for key material transport vehicles have been “do everything that should be done”. Since the current round of the epidemic, a total of 8 More than 10,000 passes for key materials; caring for freight drivers, and building 21 “drivers’ homes” in expressway service areas and other places, equipped with living facilities such as catering and accommodation.

In terms of keeping the logistics microcirculation smooth, according to the deployment of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention Headquarters, in order to ensure that the living materials of Jiangjin Shuangfu, Changshou Sanke and other agricultural trade cities can enter the central city smoothly, on the basis of the smooth flow of the main roads in the city, we will focus on ensuring the secondary roads Unimpeded: It is strictly forbidden to implement hard isolation and hard blocking of secondary branch roads; for vehicles carrying supplies, the checkpoint implements the “release on sight” measure; for truck drivers, couriers, takeaways, etc. “Pass” management, and pass through after inspection at the checkpoint.

In terms of maintaining the smooth flow of complaint channels for material transportation, for traffic-related issues such as ensuring the smooth transportation of supplies, a special telephone seat is arranged to be on duty for complaints and suggestions from the 12345 mayor’s public phone and 12328 traffic service hotline. If there is a problem of blockage, we will deal with it one by one.

A total of 1,572 cases have been reported in Dianjiang County, and new cases are still fluctuating at a high level

According to Peng Feng, member of the Standing Committee of the Dianjiang County Party Committee, executive deputy county magistrate and spokesperson of the county government, as of 18:00 on November 25, a total of 1,572 cases of infection have been reported in Dianjiang County. example. The number of new cases is still fluctuating at a high level. Overall, Dianjiang County is one of the counties where the epidemic situation is still severe in the city’s deployment of classified tackling work. To this end, the county optimized its organizational structure in a timely manner, and organized more than 2,500 cadres from party and government agencies, enterprises and institutions to form 21 commando teams for precise prevention and control of sinking communities.

At present, a total of 39 high-risk areas have been designated in the county, 1,388 infected people have been admitted and 172 people have been discharged from the hospital. The remaining cases have all been transferred to municipal medical institutions for treatment.

According to the unified deployment of the city, the urban area of ​​Dianjiang County and the three townships with social infection within 5 days will carry out nucleic acid testing for all staff every day for three consecutive days starting from November 26.

In response to the increasing number of demands from the masses, Peng Feng said that the county has released a hotline for responding to appeals related to the epidemic (023-74513721), as well as emergency helplines for 301 villages and communities in 26 towns and streets. At the same time, 41 medical institutions in Dianjiang County have also opened consultation telephone lines for medical consultation during the epidemic period.

The epidemic situation in Beibei is on a fluctuating platform, with more than 200 new cases every day

According to Zhang Rong, member of the Standing Committee of the Beibei District Party Committee, executive deputy head of the district people’s government, and spokesperson, from November 22 to 24, the number of new infections reported in the district was 356, 310, and 206, showing a continuous small increase. The trend is downward, but the number of new cases per day is still above 200. The epidemic situation in Beibei District is currently in a period of fluctuation. As of 3 pm on the 25th, there are 208 high-risk areas in Beibei District.

“Currently, Beibei District is making arrangements for the region’s nucleic acid testing strategy in accordance with the relevant requirements of the social zero-clearing action.” Zhang Rong said that high-risk areas are inspected daily, and buildings with cases are sampled at home, and other buildings are tested. Sampling was carried out unit by unit. Non-high-risk areas carry out nucleic acid testing according to the prescribed frequency.

How to solve the problem of difficult living material security for the residents? Zhang Rong said that Beibei District has opened 14 green channels for nucleic acid testing, and set up mobile nucleic acid testing classes for supply guarantee companies to provide door-to-door services. At present, the on-the-job rate of end-guaranteed employees in key supply guarantee units in the region has recovered to more than 63%.

“We focused on helping six online platforms including JD.com, Taocaicai, and Meituanyou to improve their fulfillment rates and reduce the number of canceled orders.” Zhang Rong introduced that the cumulative order volume from November 10 to 24 reached 1.4 million, and 24 The daily online order volume reached about 140,000.

Zhongbai produces 150,000 “material packages” every day

According to Qiao Hongbing, deputy general manager of Chongqing Department Store, Chongbai and New Century Supermarket currently have 15,000 people working on the front line to ensure supply, and most of them are involved in the production of “material packages”. With more than 140 stores in the core area of ​​the central urban area and the fresh food processing center in Yubei District as the main force, supplemented by third parties, it is going all out to produce “material packages” of vegetables and fruits. The current daily production capacity is about 150,000.

“We have built 302 pre-supply guarantee sites in the central urban area, and we are also setting up more sites in communities and residential areas to further front-end the supply guarantee platform, so that citizens can obtain daily necessities at a short distance and reduce the risk of infection.” Qiao Hongbing said , The employees of Chongqing Department Store will actively contact the communities, communities, and properties to collect and integrate the purchase needs of residents, and build temporary supply guarantee points in the most convenient places for residents of the community.