On August 9, the Health and Health Commission of Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture in Xinjiang reported the latest situation of the epidemic.Photo by Wang Xiaojun

China News Service, Urumqi, August 10 (Reporter Wang Xiaojun) The reporter learned from a press conference held by the Information Office of the People’s Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on the evening of the 9th that from 0:00 to 24:00 on August 8, there were new asymptomatic new cases in Yili Prefecture, Xinjiang. All 123 infected persons were detected during nucleic acid screening at centralized isolation medical observation points and control areas.

As of 24:00 on August 8, there were 379 asymptomatic infections in Yili Prefecture, including 338 in Yining City, 37 in Yining County, and 4 in Nileke County.

Chen Zhengfa, Secretary of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the Health and Health Commission of Ili Prefecture, Xinjiang, introduced that the Xinjiang Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s analysis and comparison of the whole genome sequences of some virus genomes in this epidemic confirmed that the virus infected by the infected person belongs to the Omicron variant BA. 5.2 The evolutionary branch is different from the Omicron (BA.5.2) variant strain in the domestic new coronavirus genome sequence database, and it is preliminarily determined that the virus was introduced from abroad.

Chen Zhengfa said that at present, the spread of the epidemic in Yili Prefecture is secretive and fast, the prevention and control situation is still severe and complicated, and the task of preventing proliferation and spillover is very arduous. I would like to remind the general public that during the epidemic prevention and control period, they should follow the “Basic Code of Conduct for Citizens’ Epidemic Prevention”, take good care of personal protection, wear masks correctly, pay attention to hand hygiene and cough etiquette, reduce gathering activities, cooperate with daily nucleic acid testing, and do a good job every day. Health monitoring, if you have symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, diarrhea, etc., you should go to the fever clinic of the local medical institution in time for treatment.

It is reported that as of 24:00 on August 8, there were 0 confirmed cases in Xinjiang and 420 asymptomatic infections. (Finish)

