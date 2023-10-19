‘The era of finger murder’… “Defamation even though I told the truth?” :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] The era and law of finger murder (Photo = Provided by Silebooks) 2023.10.19. photo@newsis.com *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Shin Jae-woo = How to distinguish between freedom of expression and defamation? Would defamation apply even if I told the truth?

‘The Age and Law of Finger Murder’ (Silebooks) informs the general public of the ambiguous legal standards for defamation and insult. It was co-written by Ryu Yeo-hae, a special professor at the Department of Law at the University of Suwon, and Jeong Jun-gil, a lawyer and former prosecutor at the Central Investigation Department.

From common malicious comments in cyberspace such as SNS to workplace harassment, any of us can become victims of cyber defamation and insults. However, it is true that the criteria for judgment are ambiguous because each person’s level of emotion is different when it comes to someone’s expression. The court also often made mixed decisions, such as convicting or acquitting in similar cases.

“Whether there is a purpose to slander a person is determined by taking into account all circumstances surrounding the expression itself, such as the content and nature of the relevant fact, the scope of the other party to whom the fact was made public, and the method of expression, as well as the damage caused by the expression. “The decision must be made by comparing and considering the degree of infringement on reputation that may be caused or damaged.”

It contains a wealth of case law on defamation and insults, and explains in various cases in an easy-to-understand manner how someone is guilty and when they are not guilty.

