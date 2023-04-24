THE ERA OF GHOST CANDIDATES FROM THE EAST « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Politics, by Carlos Roa) There are many candidates who are only known through social networks and who have never really had close contact with people, they are the well-known phantom candidates, and many of them are only in where there is noise to be able to show the face and not the gesture, since they are candidates for a position of living well as a public official, as a politician as a hurrero or as simply lazy and you have a position in state institutions, but without showing that gesture of association with the citizenry and they are those who are well known as one of them Aldo Barrios who seemed to have a good polenta in the beginning but in the end many of the citizens of CDE and surroundings realized that this is also one that wants to win without cutting, is what one of our readers said who called this medium making a nonsense and said this wants to win the political office as he can be rich, from the saying to the fact there is obviously a situation We have another that today there are some who are already in charge and want to make the rekutú because they discovered that the money comes and goes in a simple and easy way and the expenses are overbilled and they achieve the purpose of having their new truck, of having their kookies apart from their limpets and so on.

There we reached a point, it is noticeable and clear that Santi Peña wants to disengage from the wings of Chapo HC You also see other candidates who promise what they do not have and there appears the thorn in the side of the liberals and colorados who have always stolen the tranquility and the rights of 90% of Paraguayans and that stone in the shoe is called Payo Cubas, a man who knows very well the weaving and handling of the state, a Paraguayan American who faces and faced on several occasions police officers judges scoundrels corrupt prosecutors and I call them by name in the famous face to face and that the media many of them look for it when there is no news they are full of news and they do not give place to this that can be a solution for our country, it is not known Also, but from what you can see, 80% of Paraguayans are scratching their heads and say, Will it be Payo??

comment

comment