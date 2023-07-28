“The era of global boiling has arrived”, says the UN chief as July will be the hottest month on record

@FFAAECUADOR saving lives in the emergency of the floods in the canton #Esmeraldas in the Barrio 50 Casas, with logistical means of the Armed Forces, people who were isolated have been evacuated. Support continues with helicopters, rubber boats, rescuers.

The era of global warming is over and “the era of global boiling has arrived,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres claimed after scientists confirmed July was on track to become the world‘s hottest month. registered.

Guterres said: “Climate change is here. It’s frightening. And this is just the beginning. It is still possible to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5°C [por encima de los niveles preindustriales] and avoid the worst of climate change. But only with dramatic and immediate climate action.”

Guterres’s comments came after scientists confirmed that the past three weeks have been the hottest on record, and July is on track to become the hottest month on record.

Global temperatures this month have broken records, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the European Union’s Copernicus earth-observing program, driven by burning fossil fuels and generating violent weather.

Steadily rising global average temperatures, driven by pollution that traps sunlight and acts as a greenhouse around Earth, has made climate extremes worse.

Guterres said at a press conference on Thursday: “Humanity is in the hot seat. For vast parts of North America, Asia, Africa and Europe, it’s a cruel summer. For the entire planet, it’s a disaster. And for scientists, it is unequivocal: humans are to blame.”

“This is all entirely consistent with repeated predictions and warnings. The only surprise is the speed of change. Climate change is here, it’s terrifying, and this is just the beginning. The era of global warming is over; the era of global boiling has arrived.

Guterres urged politicians to take swift action: “The air is unbreathable, the heat is unbearable, and the level of profits from fossil fuels and climate inaction is unacceptable. Leaders must lead. No more hesitation, no more excuses, no more waiting for others to move first. There is simply no more time for that.

Jerelle Beckford of Brooklyn, New York, plays basketball as buildings in lower Manhattan are seen through the smoke that fills the air from wildfires burning across Canada, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA. USA, June 07, 2023. All of New York City is under an air quality advisory as a result of the smoke, which is affecting much of the northeastern United States. (Basketball, Fire, United States, New York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

“It is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C and avoid the worst of climate change, but only with dramatic and immediate climate action. We’ve seen some progress, a strong deployment of renewables and some positive steps from sectors like shipping, but none of this is moving fast enough or fast enough. Rising temperatures demand accelerated action.”

WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said: “The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is more urgent than ever. Climate action is not a luxury, it is a necessity.”

Other climate scientists confirmed the findings. Karsten Haustein of the University of Leipzig found that the world was 1.5°C (2.7°F) warmer in July 2023 than the average July before industrialization.

Haustein took global temperature estimates from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and found that July 2023 would exceed the previous record set in 2019 by 0.2°C.

Flood in New Delhi. EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at the nonprofit Berkeley Earth, used tools from Japanese and European meteorologists to estimate that the record would be broken by about 0.3°C.

He said: “Unless a major asteroid impact occurs today, it is virtually certain that July 2023 will be the warmest month on record by far. Personally, I find the magnitude of this record a bit impressive. We don’t see anything analogous in the historical records for the month of July.”

Greenhouse gas pollution has pushed up temperatures from deadly heat waves on three continents this month, according to a quick analysis by the World Weather Attribution Network released Tuesday.

The study, which used established methods but had not yet been peer-reviewed, found that humanity made heat waves in southern Europe, North America and China 2.5°C, 2°C and 1°C hotter respectively. .

The scientists said the first two would have been “virtually impossible” if people hadn’t caused the changes in climate.

Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London and lead author of the study, said: “We have to live with these extreme conditions in summers and make it possible for people to live with them. They are not rare. And the later we stop burning fossil fuels, the more prevalent they become.”

Scientists expect this year to be hotter than usual due to the natural phenomenon of El Niño, a pattern of winds and currents that warms the planet, returning after three years from its colder counterpart, La Niña.

This effect, along with greenhouse gas pollution, has led the WMO to predict that there is a two in three chance that one of the next five years will be 1.5°C warmer than before the Industrial Revolution, the level to which world leaders promised to try to limit global warming by the end of the century. The WMO cautioned that this does not mean the target will be missed, as it refers to a 20-year average and not individual months or years.

Joyce Kimutai, a climate scientist at the Grantham Institute, said bigger and stronger extreme weather events are wreaking havoc around the world, especially in the poorest countries.