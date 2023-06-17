The Erdos Energy Research Institute of Peking University was officially inaugurated—— Xinhuanet Inner Mongolia Channel

Xinhua News Agency, Hohhot, June 17th, On the 16th, the Erdos Energy Research Institute of Peking University was officially inaugurated. The research institute is funded by the Ordos Municipal Government, relying on the “double carbon” characteristic new research and development that integrates professional high-end think tanks, technology research and development centers, achievement transformation platforms, talent training bases, innovation and entrepreneurship spaces, and high-tech business incubators established by Peking University. mechanism.

Erdos Energy Research Institute of Peking University implements the dean responsibility system under the leadership of the leading group. The leading group implements a “dual-team leader system”, with Du Huiliang, mayor of Ordos City, and Zhang Jin, vice president of Peking University, serving as the leading group leaders. Jin Zhijun, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and dean of the Institute of Energy Research of Peking University, will serve as the dean of the Erdos Energy Research Institute of Peking University, and Li Gensheng, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, will serve as the vice president.

Zhang Jin, vice president of Peking University, said that Peking University has always regarded Ordos as the focus of school-local cooperation. The two sides have cooperated extensively and achieved remarkable results in policy consultation, scientific and technological innovation, achievement transformation, and talent exchange. The Ordos Energy Research Institute of Peking University is an important platform for Peking University and Ordos City to grasp the strategic opportunity of “dual carbon” and guide green technology innovation. It is hoped that the research institute will fully rely on the disciplinary advantages of Peking University, combine Ordos and the major opportunities of regional industry optimization and upgrading, and open up a complete innovation and entrepreneurship chain from basic scientific discovery, to key technological breakthroughs, to industrial application incubation, and realize Peking University’s scientific and technological innovation and Ordos. The “same frequency resonance” of industrial development. It is hoped that the two sides will work hard to build the institute into a source of original innovation, a gathering place of first-class talents, an incubator of high-quality achievements, and a growth place of high-end industries, so as to provide experience and paradigms for the transformation and upgrading of energy in the whole country and even the world.

Editor in charge: Shi Yi, Li Guodong