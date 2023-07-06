The Erosion of Transparency: Ron DeSantis’ Attack on Public Information Access in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Undermines Transparency Laws and Public Access to Information

During his run-up to officially declaring his presidential candidacy, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has not only embarked on a nationwide campaign disguised as a book tour, but he has also been working on a legislative strategy to curtail information transparency laws in the state. This strategy includes imposing obstacles and refusals to share public records, weakening Florida’s reputation as the most transparent state in the nation.

Florida has a long history of accessible records laws and regulations that guarantee the public’s right to access information. However, since DeSantis took office in 2019, there has been a shift towards limiting public access to government information. The Republican-majority state Legislature has introduced dozens of bills to add more open government exemptions, jeopardizing what was once known as the “Sunshine State.”

Barbara Petersen, executive director of the Florida Center for Government Accountability, warns that Florida’s transparency is in jeopardy. She points out that about five dozen bills proposing open government exceptions have already been introduced this year. DeSantis’ strategy not only weakens state disclosure laws but also energizes conservative activists who view the media as being aligned with the Democratic Party.

Several legislative efforts to undermine public access to government information have been successful. The Florida Legislature created 23 exemptions to public records access and reinstated nine others. One of these exemptions prohibits the release of the governor’s travel records and records of visitors to the governor’s mansion. This exemption was applied retroactively, keeping details of DeSantis’ previous trips hidden. Critics argue that this measure could have been adapted to redact sensitive details while still ensuring transparency.

DeSantis has also sought to make it easier to file defamation lawsuits against the media, journalists, and individuals who post information online about public officials. Although this legislation failed to pass, it highlights his attempt to limit the press’s ability to hold public officials accountable.

In addition to legislative efforts, DeSantis has invoked “executive privilege” to keep public records out of public view. This move, according to experts, makes him the first governor in Florida history to do so. The DeSantis administration has also limited media access to public records by requiring requests to some state agencies to be sent through the governor’s office, causing delays in compliance.

The cumulative effect of these actions is putting pressure on open government and public records laws in Florida. Bobby Block, executive director of the First Amendment Foundation, states that the original intent of these laws is being chipped away, leading to a less transparent government. The public’s right to know is being compromised.

Governor DeSantis’ efforts to undermine transparency laws and restrict public access to information raise concerns about accountability and the democratic process. With information and details obtained from The Associated Press, it is evident that Florida’s reputation as a transparent state is at stake. Transparency and open government are essential for citizens to hold their elected officials accountable and make informed decisions. It remains to be seen how these developments will impact Florida’s democracy moving forward.

