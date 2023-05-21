Home » The escape of 6 Moroccan agricultural workers in Spain
News

The escape of 6 Moroccan agricultural workers in Spain

by admin
The escape of 6 Moroccan agricultural workers in Spain

Spanish media confirmed today, Sunday, the escape of six Moroccan agricultural workers from a field harvesting asparagus plants in Granada, in the Andalusia region, southern Spain.

The same sources stated that these workers belong to one of the last batches of seasonal workers coming from Morocco within the framework of the circular migration agreement between Morocco and Spain.

The six workers were working in an agricultural cooperative called “Agroláchar”, specializing in the production and marketing of food asparagus.

The same media highlighted that the Spanish authorities in Granada, after confirming that the workers had fled, revoked their permits and residency for agricultural work, making them reside irregularly on Spanish soil.

The escape of Moroccan workers from the Spanish fields has been repeated on several occasions during the past years in order to search for a settlement of their legal status in this European country, instead of returning to Morocco after the end of the harvest season.

This comes despite the fact that the circular migration program between the two countries stipulates conditions to ensure the return of workers to their country of origin, such as having at least one child under the age of 18 in Morocco and that they are married, divorced, or widowed.

In a related context, and to encourage Moroccan women workers to return to their country, the Spanish Ministry of Integration, Social Security and Immigration launched, in March 2022, the “Wafira” project, which aims to train 250 agricultural workers annually to establish their own businesses and provide them with technical and financial support upon their return to The kingdom.

See also  The 2022 "China Climate Bulletin" releases experts to explain future trends in detail-China Meteorological Administration Government Portal

More than 15,000 Moroccan workers joined strawberry fields in Spain during the current season, and the number of contracts signed under the program started with 5,000 contracts in 2007, rose to 17,000 in 2009, then decreased to 2,000 between 2012 and 2016, before increasing. To 14,750 contracts in 2019, then seven thousand and 83 contracts in 2020, to rise again to 14,000 contracts in 2021.

You may also like

Salzburg are champions for the tenth time in...

Odessa resident Ruslan Gromakovsky creates vegan chocolates and...

Pyramid in IPS robbery 10 billion

The car flew into the stockade in Aydın...

Will Biden play for Amendment 14 to avoid...

Wave of return journeys: very long traffic jams...

Babacan: We will continue to work door to...

Afro-Colombianity, according to Manuel Zapata Olivella

UFOA-B U-20 women’s tournament: Togo enters the competition

Informality Business or need? – Centropolis Newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy